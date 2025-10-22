Angry community members protested outside Milnerton High School after a bullying incident came to light

The principal of the school briefly addressed community members about the situation, before tensions boiled over

Police clashed with protestors and were forced to use stun grenades to disperse the crowds outside the school

Police fired stun grenades to disperse angry crowds outside Milnerton High School following an address by the principal. Image: @African_TimesSA/ Emmanuel Croset

WESTERN CAPE – Tensions are rising outside Milnerton High School after police used stun grenades to disperse angry community members.

Community members gathered outside the school to protest after a bullying incident sparked national outrage. The incident reportedly occurred on 16 October 2025, but only made headlines when a video of the incident went viral. In the video, a group of learners could be seen physically and mentally abusing a Grade 10 pupil, while others cheered.

Protestors gathered outside the school to call for action to be taken against the learners involved in the incident, and were addressed by the principal when tensions boiled over.

Police disperse crowds after the principal’s address

Police were forced to take action after tensions boiled over outside the school following an address by the principal. The principal made a brief appearance where he told the crowd that he could not comment on the matter, and that the Department of Education were the only one mandated to discuss the incident.

The response did not sit well with some community members who tried to push their way towards the principal as he walked away. Police used shields to push back the crowds, and when that didn’t work, they fired stun grenades to disperse the crowds.

