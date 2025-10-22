Anele Mdoda joined the conversation about a video showing Milnerton High senior rugby students allegedly assaulting a Grade 10 learner

Anele Mdoda put herself in the shoes of the victim's mother and shared how she would have handled the situation

Mdoda's reaction struck a chord with some parents, while some argued that such remarks would make the victim's parents feel inadequate

Anele Mdoda shared her thoughts on the Milnerton High bullying incident. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Seasoned broadcaster Anele Mdoda has weighed in on the Milnerton High bullying incident.

A disturbing video of senior rugby players allegedly assaulting a Grade 10 learner at a high school in Cape Town went viral online. As South Africans weighed in on the incident, Anele Mdoda joined the conversation and shared her opinion from the perspective of a fellow mother and parent.

Anele Mdoda reacts to Milnerton High bullying incident

On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, Anele Mdoda, who is fiercely protective of her son Alakhe, suggested that if she were in the shoes of the victim’s mother, she would have taken drastic action that would’ve landed her behind bars. Anele Mdoda didn’t specify which action she would have taken, but stressed that she would have definitely ended up in jail. The post was captioned:

“I would be in jail if that was my kid from Milnerton school. I would be in jail.”

See the post below:

SA weighs in as Anele Mdoda reacts to Milnerton High bullying incident

South Africans filled the comments with mixed reactions. While some agreed with Anele Mdoda’s sentiments, others criticised her reaction, arguing that it was unfair to the victim’s parent. Others shared how they have dealt with similar situations and shared their progress.

Here are some of the comments:

@SengetileS critiqued:

“I always find such comments weird, not picking on the author of the post respectfully. Many people have expressed the same, but I always think of the parent who has experienced such cruelty, reading what people would have done and thinking, ‘Ok, I'm not in jail, did I not do enough?’ Very sad case 😞”

@SimthandileNto2 suggested:

“I'd wait. Let the justice and schooling system fail, as they always do. Pull my child from the school, focus on rebuilding his mental health and confidence. Wait till they're comfortable and rocky again. Then, I'd visit KZN. The rest writes itself.”

@pnmakalima shared:

“My daughter was emotionally and socially bullied at school last year; it hurt her so bad. Not even therapy is helping yet. To this date, she is struggling. The pain she is experiencing is so deep-rooted that she now suffers from anxiety 💔💔. I HATE BULLIES!”

@no_more_liesZA argued:

“But those kids will surely be in jail within 5 years unless caning is brought back. This type of thing also happens in the ‘grand’ name schools. We are rearing monsters because we are sparing the rod. In one of the most prestigious schools, the teachers use the kids to ‘discipline’ other kids. The ANC method of schooling does not work.”

@KwinikaZava highlighted:

“Figure of speech, but you can't put yourself in a situation where you have to leave your child exposed to further abuse, all in the name of protecting him. One incident and you are jailed, and he is even more exposed.”

@BbwMaturity agreed:

“Same here.”

Anele Mdoda's reaction to the Milnerton High bullying incident sparked a heated discussion. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Anele Mdoda asks for parenting advice

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda shared a parenting challenge after her son Alakhe disappeared when she went to pick him up from school.

After searching the school, Anele gave up and sat in her car, asking fellow parents how they handle similar situations. The post drew strong engagement from other parents, who shared their similar experiences and advice.

Source: Briefly News