Anele Mdoda has slammed a social media troll who targeted her son, Alakhe, and his father

The tweep claimed that Alakhe's dad is not present in the child's life, and Anele lambasted the peep for speaking on matters they have no knowledge of

South African netizens were also disgusted by the Twitter user's actions and began hurling insults in the hopes of getting their point across

Anele had harsh words for one online user who assumed they know everything about her parenting life.

It all began when Kelly Rowland, with whom many Mzansi fans believe Anele is feuding, shared family photos for Christmas. The imaginary beef started when the Mzansi star made snarky comments about the American singer's beauty. Since then, Anele has been dragged every time Kelly shares social media posts.

In the Twitter picture, Kelly can be seen beaming with her entire family. One troll who saw the photo dragged Anele, saying she must be hurt seeing Kelly happy with her two children and husband because the radio star's son Alakhe's father is a deadbeat.

"Anele Mdoda having chest pains because Alakhe doesn't have a present father "

After seeing the tweet from @SihleStan231, Anele couldn't keep her cool. The media personality slammed the tweep, claiming Alakhe's father is very present in his life. Anele stated:

"ALAKHE’S dad is very present my love. So is mine. It would appear you are the one here showing lack of a father but clearly many daddies. On your knees standwa Sam, it is the only affection you know how to get from men clearly."

Peeps were also enraged on Anele's behalf, and they called out the troll, claiming that they went low only for likes and retweets. Other netizens simply couldn't grasp the concept of people being disrespectful to others on social media for the sake of short-lived fame.

@Yaya_Goldez said:

"Umphenduleleni? Could have just stayed in the comfort of your truth. People say all types of things to you coz you’re easily triggered. Just mize, ngeke ufe. Now you stopped to her level"

@mamruss posted:

"To the people saying she shouldn't have responded yoooh imagine someone coming for your child ‍♀️‍♀️ nami I would go down to her level maybe pass her as well. Leave other people's kids out of these celeb beefs."

@rakgadi_t replied:

"Anele is gatvol Ke lena. She has been silent about the whole Kelly saga for a very long time. Expecting her to shut up is asking for too much. Whoever attacks must be ready for a response. It’s only fair."

@na_nonj commented:

"Ngisasho namanje! Anele is not owned by anyone! She will come at you straight! How dare that mampara smear her child like that just for likes! Wenze kahle Anele wamtshela ezka bhoqo!"

@PatienceMasete wrote:

"You are disgusting Sihle or whatever you call yourself. Alakhe is a child. Insult Anele how you want if it makes you sleep at night. But Alakhe? Be embarrassed."

@KhozaNkosinathi reacted:

'People on Twitter are so mean. Why would you attack Anele? For likes and retweets?"

@sidonyn also shared:

"People when they know nothing about your personal life create stories. I don’t remember you saying your son doesn’t have a dad kodwa when people are bored, they wanna act like they know your personal life."

@sondeeya added:

"Wild that she’s being attacked for defending her son. If Sihle wants to come for Anele, she must directly come at anele, not her son. Y'all don’t know when to stop."

Anele Mdoda's dad accused of sleeping with young girls

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Twitter was a mess after Anele Mdoda got into an argument with a netizen.

It all started with Anele praising her father for constructing a school in his hometown of Ncembu KuTsolo. Peeps flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Anele's father for having a giving heart.

However, one netizen chose to drag Anele's dad by bringing up an unrelated issue to the one discussed in the comments.

