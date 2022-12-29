Many people have taken to their timelines to show support for Berita since the Twitter suspension of her estranged husband Nota Baloyi

Nota has continually used his Twitter platform to take a swipe at Berita, in his latest tweet he called her pathetic for not spending Christmas with him

Celebrating Nota's suspension, one Twitter user wrote: "Look at God. Now to ensure he doesn't go anywhere near Berita"

Social media users are happy that Berita will get a break from the cyberbullying that she has been subjected to since publicly announcing her separation from her estranged husband Nota Baloyi.

The music executive got suspended on Twitter recently after his account was reported for body shaming another Twitter user.

In another tweet, Nota revealed that he had reserved a space for Berita at a family Christmas lunch but she did not show up. He added:

"Usisi is too pathetic to swallow her pride & come home to her family because the streets want her to be a victim. Young women the streets don’t want you happy, you’ll be HOMELESS ALONE for Christmas posting old pictures! "

People have since reacted and here are a few reactions from Twitter. @austerenkhatho wrote:

"That guys proves every time he posts that Berita did the best decision by leaving him. Ebile it wasn't soon enough. "

@coconutThug said:

"I think I've mentioned how dangerous @lavidanota behavior towards Berita, this guy is not okay, hope she gains back enough of herself to realise she owes him nothing & get this clown arrested. This plate doesn't look inviting, if this was Xmas lunch imagine every other day #NOTA"

@MaabuleM wrote:

"Nota is a narcissist and very obsessed with Berita. He's abusive and bitter. He's that "If I can't have you, no one will" type. A very dangerous person. Giving "Ufelani" or "My horror love story " vibes. I wish Berita can relocate, just to stay away from the bully."

@Pm_kukuterian:

"Nota really needs to leave Berita alone, it's starting to be creepy."

Nota Baloyi makes wild accusations against Mihlali Ndamase and his own mother-in-law, Mzansi slams him

In another article, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi called Mihlali and Berita's mom names.

Nota accused the mothers of using their daughters as a "shameful form of retirement investment"

He alleged that they p*mped their own daughters. These remarks did not sit well with many social media users and they have since dragged the music exec.

