The Amapiano princess Uncle Waffles opened up about her first official gig as a DJ

The Tanzania hitmaker shared that it was a huge first gig for her and was at a pub

The amapiano DJ and record producer was interviewed by Nylon magazine and they posted about the interview on Instagram

Uncle Waffles recently talked about her first gig. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Amapiano star Uncle Waffles deserves all the wins that are coming her way, and the DJ recently got candid about her debut in the entertainment industry.

Uncle Waffles reminisces on her first gig

The South African-based DJ and producer Uncle Waffles, whose real name is Langelihle Zwane, made headlines once again on social media after she spoke up about how her career has changed her life and how she has grown since she came to the spotlight.

Recently, the star opened up about her first debut as a DJ. Uncle Waffles' music career began in 2021 when a video of her playing her set dancing to Young Stunna's song went viral and trended for a long time.

According to Fakazanews, the Tanzania hitmaker was interviewed about her first gig, and she mentioned that it was a huge one at a pub.

She said:

"It was at a pub. I think there was maybe a hundred people, but it was huge for me because the only people I’d ever play for were people on my Instagram."

The star was interviewed by Nylon magazine and posted about the sit-down chat on their Instagram page and captioned it:

"It’s impossible to go to an @unclewaffles_ show without dancing. Here, get to know South Africa’s rowdiest party starter as she talks getting her start during the pandemic, the wildest show she’s ever played, and more — in the first iteration of our new series, Spinning Out."

See the post below:

