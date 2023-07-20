Tanzania hitmaker will rock her first-ever overseas headline show in September

The Swaziland-born star becomes the second Amapiano DJ to host the show at the Big Apple

Ticket sales for her limited tables show will go live on Friday, with a reservation advisory

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Uncle Waffles will fly out to the United States to host her first-ever headline show titled We Love Waffles in Brooklyn, New York City, on 22 September.

Uncle Waffles to host the ‘We Love Waffles’ show in New York City. Images: @unclesmiith

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles announces We Love Waffles show on Instagram

The international star took to her Instagram a promo video of her first headline show in New York City, presented by Avant Gardner.

The energetic DJ captioned her post:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"The year of curated shows, my first international HEADLINE SHOW!! And New York, you’re first up. Let’s have fun at The Great Hall Brooklyn.

Tickets for the show will go live on Friday, 19 July, and promoter DICE stated that the event will have limited tables.

She becomes the second Amapiano artist to host a show in its class after vocalist Musa Keys, who did his show in June, according to AfroVibes.

Instagram response to We Love Waffles show announcement

Her fans on Instagram were excited to hear the great news and this is what they said:

@blvd_96 said:

"South Africa is an amazing country."

@seekay_sa was hooked:

"We need this song!"

@thuthu_buttons was blown away:

"Yoh. I thought it was a new music video."

@gifty__bonsu said:

"We need this song, and everyone is looking 10/10!"

@melitasekgwa noticed something:

"Okay, I hear samples of Peacock, a classic South African Pantsula/Pop song by Splash."

@senzamthembu was impressed:

"I had to watch twice to realise there was a show being spoken about."

Uncle Waffles is the first Amapiano artist to play at Coachella

In another entertainment story by Briefly News, the BET award nominee was the first Amapiano DJ to showcase the national sound at an international festival Coachella.

Waffles set was on fire that she received praise from Mzansi and its neighbouring countries but from the Coachella official Twitter account.

Here is the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News