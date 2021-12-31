Top 10 longest home runs in MLB history: What are the actual distances?

Baseball is an exciting sport that has taken root in countries worldwide. The incredible runs, the pulsating hits, the twists and turns, and the breezing dribbles around opponents to score points makes for a fantastic watch. However, a debatable issue about the sport is the longest home runs in MLB history.

Until recently, pinpointing the longest home run in MLB history has been something that debaters would knock themselves out on. So, analysts and baseball statistic keepers measure how far a player’s shot moved in the air back those days.

Although all other factors remain the same, some players have mastered the ability to make the ball move in the air with a velocity that will make an archer or some gunslingers envious.

What are the top 10 longest home runs?

In considering the longest MLB home run, the distances of baseball in the early 20th century cannot be overlooked. Therefore, below is a quick look at some of the runs in ascending order that might have been considered the longest home runs ever made in baseball history.

1. Richie Sexson - 503 feet

Richie could have chosen to be a basketball player if he wanted with his 6 feet 6 inches height, but he opted for baseball and did prove his mettle with his sublime hits. During the game against the Chicago Clubs, his shot covered a distance of 503 feet and got as far as the scoreboard just on top of the centerfield wall.

2. Nomar Mazara - 505 feet

In 2019, Texas Rangers did great with Mazara performing "magic." Before this time, the player had shown that he was prolific at delivering home runs from almost any part of the field. However, the one he did at the Globe Life Park in Texas was perfectly hit to the right of the field and measured a distance of 505 feet.

3. Jim Thome - 511 feet

In 1999, Jim was a sight to behold as he raced around the field shooting thunderbolts out of his hands. Then, in a game against Kansas City, he shot the farthest home run in the history of home runs in a Cleveland Indians shirt. The ball flew over the field and skedaddled across the street in what has been calculated to be 511 feet.

4. Darryl Strawberry - 525 feet

In 1988, Darryl did a bizarre thing. He threw a shot that hit the stadium's roof and landed back on the field. Bin Moore, a physics professor at the time, reported that the shot would have reached 525 feet if the stadium's roof had not stopped its trajectory.

5 Andres Galarraga - 529 feet

Galarraga played for the Colorado Rockies and was one rock that the team could stand on to reach the impossible. Then, in 1997, he outdid himself when he hit the ball to a distance of 529 feet. This monstrous hit was initially estimated to have covered 579 feet, but further calculations proved that it was 529 feet.

6. Dave Kingman - 530 feet

The fact that Dave was nicknamed Kong when he played for the Chicago Clubs should have struck fear into his opponents, but he seemed to want to prove a point during a game against the Phillies in 1979. Although his team lost the game, Dave hit a home run into the ceiling of a porch three houses away in Waveland avenue.

7. Reggie Jackson - 532 feet

Reggie, also known as Mr October, got to be on this list with his screaming hit that covered a distance of 532 feet. This home run is historically one of the longest ever in an All-Star game, and this was in 1971.

8. Adam Dunn - 535 feet

Although he is not the one who hit the longest home run in MLB history, Adam is one of the most prolific at throwing moonshots in the 2000s. He became the only player to have hit a ball out of the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. His shot did a distance of 535 feet, and it was no mean feat.

9. Mark McGwire - 538 feet

How far was Mark McGwire's longest home run? You would be wowed if you witnessed someone hit a ball straight out of their hand to cover a distance of 538 feet, but that was what McGwire did during a game in 1996. Oh yes! It is the second time he is on the list of longest MLB home runs, having shot a distance of 523 feet in 1997. So, it is only natural to assume that he is not a fluke dinger.

10. Jose Canseco - 540 feet

Jose’s baseball career commenced in an Oakland Athletics jersey in 1985, and four years later, he made what is now referred to as the longest ever home run in the history of MLB. In a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, he struck a ball to a distance of 540 feet. However, some critics have argued that it was at least 100 feet shy of 540.

Has anyone ever hit a 600 foot home run?

The recorded home runs are below 600 feet, and they were calculated without approved measuring equipment. Although some of these measurements have been reevaluated to be way less, a few players associated with having a home run above 600 feet are Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle.

What is the longest home run Babe Ruth ever hit?

Well, there are various reports to this. Nevertheless, the majority have put it around 575 feet, while others have insisted that it was well over 600 feet. If that is true, it could be considered the longest home run ever.

What is the longest at bat in MLB history?

Most sources agree that Brandon Belt, who plies his trade with the San Francisco Giants, holds this honour. It all happened during a game against Angels’ Jaime Barria, and it took almost 15 minutes of both players' time.

The longest home runs in MLB history will be subjected to long debates about whether it is okay to consider some of the measurements made when appropriate measuring equipment was unavailable or not. However, it is essential to acknowledge that there will always be some home run distances that cameras never caught, which might have taken the cake when it comes to the farthest dinger ever made.

