Dan Moyane is a veteran South African journalist, talk show host, radio station manager and chief executive officer of Primedia. He is widely recognized for anchoring news on eNews Channel Africa, a 24-hour news broadcaster owned by eMedia Holdings.

The renowned journalist has over four decades of experience in the South African media industry, working with several media houses such as Talk Radio 702 and SABC. How well do you know the media star? Keep reading to find out!

Dan Moyane’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Dan Moyane Date of birth 3rd August Age Unknown Birth sign Leo Place of birth Soweto, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa Nationality South African Languages English Gender Male Sexual orientation Unknown Relationship status Unknown Education Gordon Institute of Business Studies, University of Witwatersrand Profession Journalist, Author Books I Don’t Want to Die Unknown Years active 1980 - present Awards and achievements MTN Radio Awards Hall of Fame 2010 Social media Instagram Twitter LinkedIn

Who is Dan Moyane?

Dan Moyane is a renowned South African media personality. He started as a freelance journalist for BBC from 1985 to 1991. He also worked in radio for about 28 years, from 1980 to 2008. Dan Moyane's biography is decorated with great career achievements. He is currently a CEO and talk show host.

Daniel Moyane’s age and early life

The renowned journalist celebrates his birthday on the 3rd of August, but his exact year of birth is unknown. He hails from Soweto, southwest of Johannesburg, South Africa. Little is known regarding his childhood and upbringing.

Daniel Moyane’s family

The veteran journalist rarely talks about his family and has not been publicly spotted with any. He often keeps it professional on his social media handles.

Dan Moyane’s education

The journalist joined the University of Witwatersrand in 1994, where he later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He then joined the Gordon Institute of Business Studies in 2001 to pursue a Global Executive Development Program.

Dan Moyane’s career

Dan Moyane’s qualifications have seen him scale heights in the field of journalism. Some of the media houses he has worked with include:

BBC (Focus on Africa) - Mozambique Correspondent

- Mozambique Correspondent Radio Mozambique (English External Service) - Radio personality

- Radio personality Radio 702 - Radio station manager

- Radio station manager SABC (SAfm) - Radio personality

- Radio personality eNCA - News anchor

Dan Moyane’s TV roles also include hosting The Big Debate television show season 1. The Broad Daylight Films Foundation show focused on issues about South Africa’s politics.

Dan Moyane’s net worth

It is unclear how much Dan Moyane makes from his career in the media industry. However, he is doing well because of his well-decorated career that spans over four decades.

Where is Dan Moyane now?

The journalist is progressing with his career in the media and communication industry. He still anchors news on eNCA, which joined the organization in 2009. In addition to news anchoring, Dan Moyane is the chairman of AceCubePR (Pty) Limited, a South African public relations agency.

Dan Moyane’s book

The seasoned news anchor has written a book titled I Don’t Want to Die Unknown. The book is a memoir inspired by Dan’s journey from grass to grace. It talks about his ambitions, trials and motivations.

Who is Tom Moyane?

Tom Moyane is a South African Development economist. He worked as a commissioner in the South African Revenue Service (SARS), an authority tasked with collecting national taxes and administering tax systems in South Africa. He also worked with various South African government departments, including the correctional services and printing works. Tom Moyane is often thought to be Dan Moyane’s brother. This is due to them having a similar surname.

Who is Uveka Rangappa?

Uveka Rangappa is a seasoned South African journalist who worked with the news broadcasting channel eNCA as a news anchor from October 2013 to September 2021. She left the station to join SRN Media. She holds a degree in journalism from the Durban University of Technology. Uveka started her career as an intern at SABC in 1996 and later joined East Coast Radio, 702 Talk Radio, SABC3 and eTV. She landed her major career breakthrough when she joined eNCA.

Dan Moyane is undoubtedly one of the most successful media personalities in South Africa. His grass to grace is inspirational to everyone who dreams of making it in life.

