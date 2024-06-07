Keegan Bradley's wife: Meet Jillian Stacey, the golfer's better half

Most people are born or work their way into stardom, but a few lucky ones marry into it. Such is the case of Keegan Bradley's wife, Jillian. The lovers have enjoyed almost a decade of marital bliss, and their love keeps growing.

Keegan Bradley and his wife, Jillian Stacey. Photo: Andrew Redington, Stanley Chou

Source: Getty Images

Keegan Bradley's wife is not a professional athlete like he is, but she loves him enough to be interested in supporting all of his sporting dreams. To show his appreciation, he does not miss any opportunity to remind Jillian Stacey how lucky he and their children have been to have her in their lives.

Profile summary

Full name Keegan Hansen Bradley Nickname Keegs Gender Male Date of birth 7 June 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Woodstock, Vermont, United States of America Current residence Jupiter, Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" (191 cm) Weight 190 lbs (86 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Gray Mother Kaye Bradley Father Mark Bradley Siblings Madison Bradley (sister) Marital status Married Wife Jillian Stacey Children Two School Hopkinton High School College/University St. John's University Profession Golfer Net worth $25 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Keegan Bradley's wife?

Jillian Stacey is Keegan Bradley's first wife and only legal better half. The duo form a formidable partnership on and off the golf course, and their love story is dedicated to familial aspirations and individual goals. It is, therefore, no surprise that Keegan attributes his professional success to her.

Although their relationship began in 2012, they had more connected backgrounds since they spent their formative years in Vermont, United States of America.

Fast facts on Keegan Bradley. Photo: Tim Heitman on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Keegan Bradley's wife's age

College Keegan Bradley's wife, Jillian, is 36 and was born on 29 October 1987. She and her elder sister, Meggan Stacey Hester, were reportedly single-handedly raised by their mother, June Stacey. Jillian attended Hartford High School and obtained an Eastern Connecticut State University degree.

Is Keegan Bradley still married?

They have been married for about eight years. Keegan Bradley married his heartthrob in December 2016 after four years of courtship. The relationship included a surreal proposal in August 2015 along the captivating terrains of Vermont.

Jillian was so excited then that she called herself the "happiest girl in the world" while referring to Keegan as her "best friend." After her wedding ceremony, she shared the reality of her new status with her fans on Instagram by saying:

Still coming down from the happiest weekend of my life! Thank you to all involved and present, we love you.

How many kids does Keegan Bradley have?

Keegan Bradley has two children named Logan James and Cooper. Logan is currently six; he was born on 13 November 2017. Cooper's exact date of birth is not known.

Keegan Bradley, his wife, and their kids Logan (Front) and Cooper in 2023. Photo: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

Source: Getty Images

Has Keegan Bradley been married before?

The professional golfer has never been married to anyone before Jillian. She was on a Netflix show that features her husband alongside other golfers in season two of The Full Swing. The Netflix documentary series showcases the dynamics of family life among professional golfers.

Keegan appeared in four episodes, with Jillian specifically starring in episode six of the show. During an interview, Jillian Stacey said the following:

To win in front of the New England crowd, in front of both of our families, it was perfect. It's one of those tournaments that we'd go to every year, and I know I just imagined picturing how cool it would be to win here.

Social media presence

Keegan Bradley's wife, Jillian's Instagram page has about 11,400 followers, but this is nothing compared to her husband's account, which has over 200,000 followers. Like her husband, she shares pictures of her children and husband enjoying the fun moments in life.

Keegan Bradley and his wife Jillian Stacey. Photos: @jillian_bradley (Modified by editor)

Source: Instagram

Net worth

Jillian Stacey's net worth is private knowledge, but her husband is a multimillionaire. Celebrity Net Worth, Surprise Sport, and Fan Arch show Keegan Bradley's net worth is $20-$25 million. He makes this much from his career as a professional golfer and endorsement deals.

The story involving Jillian's transition from being a girlfriend to becoming Keegan Bradley's life is as smooth as it comes. The couple remains one of the fan favourites in the golf world, and their partnership hinges on reciprocal respect, shared ambitions, and unconditional love.

