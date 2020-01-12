30 top crime series to watch in 2022: Netflix, Showmax, DStv

The best crime series ever have twists and turns in the storyline. They keep the audience at the edge of their seats because they cannot foresee what will happen next. Today, the world has amazing writers, creators, and editors in this entertainment genre. Some of their productions are now considered the top shows that are a must-watch in 2022.

Do you have a crime series you can recommend to your family and friends? If so, you can share with them and also watch other top shows listed below. These shows will keep you glued to your screen and leave you entertained.

Top crime series to watch in 2022

Which are the best crime series to watch in 2022? Check out the list below to discover their titles, years, directors, and the actors who feature in them.

30. NCIS (2003– present)

IMDb rating: 7.8

7.8 Years: 2003– present

2003– present Creators: Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill

Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill Starring: Mark Harmon, David McCallum, Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, Rocky Carroll, Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, Wilmer Valderrama, and Emily Wickersham

NCIS is a mystery crime series about Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who leads a team of agents to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Gibbs is a seasoned agent who uses his gut instincts in addition to collecting evidence. He leads his team in solving cases involving Marine and Navy personnel and their families.

29. Midsomer Murders (1997– present)

IMDb rating: 7.8

7.8 Years: 1997– present

1997– present Creator: Caroline Graham

Caroline Graham Starring: John Nettles, Jane Wymark, Barry Jackson, Neil Dudgeon, Jason Hughes, Fiona Dolman, Laura Howard, and Daniel Casey

You can watch Midsomer Murders on Roku. This British crime series is about Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby's efforts to resolve numerous murder cases in Midsomer. The detective works closely with Sergeant Gavin Troy, Detective Sergeant Ben Jones, Sergeant Dan Scott, and Sergeant Jamie Winter.

28. The Staircase (2004–2018)

IMDb rating: 7.9

7.9 Years: 2004–2018

2004–2018 Creator: Jean-Xavier de Lestrade

Jean-Xavier de Lestrade Starring: Michael Peterson, David Rudolf, Ron Guerette, Martha Ratliff, Orlando Hudson, Clayton Peterson, Bill Peterson, and Tom Maher

The Staircase is one of the best crime series on Netflix. It is a courtroom thriller that unearths the mysterious death of a high-profile person. In the story, author Michael Peterson is arraigned for the murder of his wife, Kathleen. Kathleen's body was found lying on the staircase at home. The show explores the contemporary American justice system.

27. The Blacklist (2013– present)

IMDb rating: 8.0

8.0 Years: 2013– present

2013– present Creator: Jon Bokenkamp

Jon Bokenkamp Starring: James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Laura Sohn, Harry Lennix, Hisham Tawfiq, Amir Arison, and Mozhan Marnò

The Blacklist is one of the best crime series on Netflix in 2022. The show is about "Red" Reddington, who is on the list of the most wanted people by the American law enforcement agencies. Red eludes the authorities because he is clever and has the uncanny ability to gather sensitive information.

26. The Rookie (2018– present)

IMDb rating: 8.0

8.0 Years: 2018– present

2018– present Director: Alexi Hawley

Alexi Hawley Starring: Alexi Hawley, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Titus Makin Jr., Shawn Ashmore, and Brent Huff

The Rookie is one of the relatively new crime series on Showmax. It is about the life of 40-year-old John Nolan, who relocates from his home town to Los Angeles. He desires to become a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He navigates the ups and downs of being a young cop who wishes to make his life and work count.

25. Lucifer (2016–2021)

IMDb rating: 8.1

8.1 Years: 2016–2021

2016–2021 Creator: Tom Kapinos

Tom Kapinos Starring: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, and Aimee Garcia

Lucifer is one of the shows you can stream on Netflix. The show documents the life of Lucifer Morningstar, who comes back to earth from hell. He lives in Los Angeles, where he assists humanity in unravelling mysteries in life. He becomes an LAPD consultant who does his best to punish people for their crimes through law and justice.

24. Chicago P.D. (2014– present)

IMDb rating: 8.1

8.1 Years: 2014– present

2014– present Creators: Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, and Matt Olmstead

Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, and Matt Olmstead Starring: Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, Jon Seda, and Elias Koteas

You can stream Chicago P.D. on Amazon Prime Video. The show is about uniformed officers who patrol the city and deal with street crimes. It also features an Intelligence Unit that deals with various crimes, including organised crime, high-profile killings, and drug trafficking.

23. Castle (2009–2016)

IMDb rating: 8.1

8.1 Years: 2009–2016

2009–2016 Creator: Andrew W. Marlowe

Andrew W. Marlowe Starring: Nathan Fillion, Stana Katic, Susan Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Seamus Dever, Molly C. Quinn, Tamala Jones, Penny Johnson Jerald, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

If you want to watch Castle, you can stream it on Amazon Prime.

22. The Mentalist (2008–2015)

IMDb rating: 8.1

8.1 Years: 2008–2015

2008–2015 Creator: Bruno Heller

Bruno Heller Starring: Simon Baker, Robin Tunney, Robin Tunney, Owain Yeoman, Amanda Righetti, Rockmond Dunbar, and Amanda Righetti

The Mentalist is a thrilling crime show you can enjoy on Amazon Prime. It revolves around the life of Patrick Jane, a California-based crime consultant. He is quite observant and can read people, skills he learned from being a faux psychic. He uses his skills to solve murders, and his work is driven by the desire to find out who murdered his spouse and child.

21. Reacher (2022– present)

IMDb rating: 8.1

8.1 Years: 2022– present

2022– present Creator: Nick Santora

Nick Santora Starring: Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Hugh Thompson, Chris Webster, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill

Reacher is one of the best crime series in 2022 on Amazon Prime. The show is about retired military police officer Jack Reacher. Reacher is arrested for a crime he did not do, and he finds himself in a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, scheming politicians, and scheming politicians.

20. Criminal Minds (2005–2020)

IMDb rating: 8.1

8.1 Years: 2005–2020

2005–2020 Creator: Jeff Davis

Jeff Davis Starring: Matthew Gray Gubler, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Joe Mantegna, Thomas Gibson, Shemar Moore, Paget Brewster, and Aisha Tyler

Criminal Minds is on Amazon Prime and is one of the top crime + investigation shows in 2022. The series is set in the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) in Quantico, Virginia. The unit is a subset of the FBI, and it works closely with local police to solve extremely violent cases. The unit uses controversial profiling to track and apprehend criminals. The work is overly demanding, which makes the lives of the BAU officers unstable.

19. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999– present)

IMDb rating: 8.1

8.1 Years: 1999– present

1999– present Creator: Dick Wolf

Dick Wolf Starring: Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Ice-T, Dann Florek, Richard Belzer, Kelli Giddish, BD Wong, Tamara Tunie, and Peter Scanavino

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is available on Showmax. In the show, sexually-based offences are considered especially heinous. The cops in New York City, dedicated detectives investigate crimes of sexual nature. They are part of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit, and each of them has a story.

18. Tokyo Vice (2022– present)

IMDb rating: 8.1

8.1 Year: 2022– present

2022– present Creator: J.T. Rogers

J.T. Rogers Starring: Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller, Shô Kasamatsu, Ella Rumpf, Shun Sugata, Takaki Uda, and Kosuke Tanaka

Tokyo Vice is an original production for HBO Max. It is set in 1999 when Jake Adelstein is hired as a rookie reporter for Yomiuri Shimbun. He is the first foreign-born journalist who must start his career at the very bottom. He is placed under a veteran detective in the vice squad.

17. Barry (2018– present)

IMDb rating: 8.3

8.3 Years: 2018– present

2018– present Creators: Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Alec Berg and Bill Hader Starring: Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, D'Arcy Carden, and Darrell Britt-Gibson

Barry is available on Showmax, and it is about a depressed Barry Berkman. Berkman is a low-level hitman who reluctantly travels to Los Angeles to execute a hit on an actor. He discovers the city is a sanctuary, and he even falls for a student named Sally. He wants to become an actor, but his past life as a criminal makes it difficult for him.

16. Top Boy (2011– present)

IMDb rating: 8.4

8.4 Years: 2011– present

2011– present Creator: Ronan Bennett

Ronan Bennett Starring: Ashley Walters, Micheal Ward, Kano, Jasmine Jobson, Little Simz, Shone Romulus, Kadeem Ramsay, and Araloyin Oshunremi

Top Boy is one of the top crime series on Netflix in 2022. In the show, Dushane and Sully run an underground drug business. They want to become rich, so they strike a deal with Bobby Raikes. The two become rivals with Kamale. Around the same time, a young boy joins the business, and his mother is hospitalised.

15. Peacemaker (2022– present)

IMDb rating: 8.4

8.4 Year: 2022– present

2022– present Creator: James Gunn

James Gunn Starring: John Cena, John Cena, Freddie Stroma, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Annie Chang

Peacemaker is about a man called Peacemaker who is recovering from the events of The Suicide Squad. He joins a mysterious squad on a mission to eliminate parasitic butterfly-like creatures who have taken over human bodies. The show is an original HBO Max production.

14. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013–2021)

IMDb rating: 8.4

8.4 Year: 2013–2021

2013–2021 Creators: Dan Goor and Michael Schur

Dan Goor and Michael Schur Starring: Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Andre Braugher, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a comedy and crime show on Netflix set in NYPD's 99th Precinct. Captain Ray Holt takes over the Precinct, whose employees have different mannerisms. Detective Amy Santiago is an overachiever, and Detective Rosa Diaz is a tough person. On the other hand, Detective Charles Boyle has a crush on Rosa.

13. Bosch (2014–2021)

IMDb rating: 8.5

8.5 Years: 2014–2021

2014–2021 Creator: Eric Ellis Overmyer

Eric Ellis Overmyer Starring: Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, DaJuan Johnson, Lance Reddick, Madison Lintz, Madison Lintz, and Troy Evans

Bosch is a fantastic drams series on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a homicide detective named Harry Bosch based in Los Angeles. Bosch has trouble following the authority. He breaks a few rules and still becomes the detective with the most solved crimes.

12. Ozark (2017–2022)

IMDb rating: 8.5

8.5 Years: 2017–2022

2017–2022 Creators: Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams

Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams Starring: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, and Charlie Tahan

You can stream Ozark on Netflix. An ordinary family appears to be living a normal life. However, Marty is a financial advisor who also launders money for a drug cartel in Mexico. Things go awry, so he has to relocate his family from Chicago to Missouri Ozarks.

11. Sons of Anarchy (2008–2014)

IMDb rating: 8.6

8.6 Year: 2008–2014

2008–2014 Creator: Kurt Sutter

Kurt Sutter Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Mark Boone Junior, Kim Coates, Tommy Flanagan, Theo Rossi, Dayton Callie, and Maggie Siff

You can watch Sons of Anarchy on Amazon Prime in 2022. The show is about a motorcycle club known as the Sons of Anarchy. The club engages in legal and illegal businesses in a small town. The boys sell guns and run a garage. Some are also involved in the adult film business. Clay, the president, does not like how his stepson, Jax, prefers to get things done. This causes a conflict.

10. The X-Files (1993–2018)

IMDb rating: 8.6

8.6 Year: 1993–2018

1993–2018 Creator: Chris Carter

Chris Carter Starring: David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Mitch Pileggi, William B. Davis, Robert Patrick, Tom Braidwood, and Bruce Harwood

You can watch The X-Files on Hulu in 2022. In the show, FBI officials Fox Mulder and Dana Scully work in a bureau called the X-Files. They investigate mysterious or paranormal cases. The two have different perspectives that often collide.

9. The Boys (2019– present)

IMDb rating: 8.7

8.7 Years: 2019– present

2019– present Creator: Eric Kripke

Eric Kripke Starring: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, and Laz Alonso

The Boys is available on Amazon Prime Video, and it is set in a universe in which superpowered people are recognised as heroes. Vought International ensures the heroes are well-funded to do certain jobs. However, they are corrupt and arrogant. The titular Boys in the storyline are vigilantes looking to keep the corrupted heroes under control, so conflict arises.

8. Better Call Saul (2015–2022)

IMDb rating: 8.8

8.8 Years: 2015–2022

2015–2022 Creators: Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, Giancarlo Esposito, and Giancarlo Esposito

Better Call Saul is on Netflix in 2022. It is about Saul Goodman, who was formerly known as Jimmy McGill. If you call Jimmy, trouble arises. This show is a prequel to Breaking Bad, and it follows the life of Jimmy as he transforms into Saul.

7. Peaky Blinders (2013–2022)

IMDb rating: 8.8

8.8 Years: 2013–2022

2013–2022 Creator: Steven Knight

Steven Knight Starring: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Paul Anderson, Ian Peck, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Finn Cole, and Natasha O'Keeffe

Peaky Blinders is currently streaming on Netflix in 2022. In this series, Thomas Shelby and his brothers go back to Birmingham after serving in the British Army. Shelby is the leader of a gang called Peaky Blinders. He is determined to build a business empire and stops anyone who tries to block him from attaining his dream.

6. Fargo (2014– present)

IMDb rating: 8.9

8.9 Years: 2014– present

2014– present Creator: Noah Hawley

Noah Hawley Starring: Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Allison Tolman, Colin Hanks, Russell Harvard, Bokeem Woodbine, and Brad Mann

Fargo is a true crime show on Netflix set in 1979 in Minnesota and South Dakota. It is about a young officer expected to investigate and solve a case involving a local crime gang and a major Mob syndicate. His father-in-law assists him in piecing things together.

5. True Detective (2014–2019)

IMDb rating: 8.9

8.9 Year: 2014–2019

2014–2019 Creator: Nic Pizzolatto

Nic Pizzolatto Starring: Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell, Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch, Matthew McConaughey, Mahershala Ali, and Woody Harrelson

True Detective is available on Showmax in 2022 and is a very captivating production. The show is set in Louisiana, where detectives Rust Cohle and Martin Hart are forced to revisit a homicide case they worked on years ago. This reopens wounds and unravels that darkness lives on both sides of the law.

4. Bosch: Legacy (2022–)

IMDb rating: 8.9

8.9 Year: 2022–

2022– Creators: Tom Bernardo and Michael Connelly

Tom Bernardo and Michael Connelly Starring: Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Stephen A. Chang, Denise G. Sanchez, David Moses, and Phil Morris

You can stream Bosch: Legacy on Amazon Prime. It is about Bosch, a private investigator who quit the LAPD two years back. He finds himself working with a former enemy, attorney Chandler. At the same time, his daughter Maddie is venturing into the world of LAPD.

3. The Sopranos (1999–2007)

IMDb rating: 9.2

9.2 Years: 1999–2007

1999–2007 Creator: David Chase

David Chase Starring: James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Steven Van Zandt, and Robert Iler

You can find The Sopranos on HBO. This high-rated series takes an innovative look at the life of Mafia Capo Tony Soprano. Most of the show is presented in the first person as the mafia converses with his psychotherapist.

2. The Wire (2002–2008)

IMDb rating: 9.3

9.3 Years: 2002–2008

2002–2008 Creator: David Simon

David Simon Starring: Dominic West, Lance Reddick, Sonja Sohn, Wendell Pierce, Seth Gilliam, John Doman, and Deirdre Lovejoy

The Wire is available for streaming on HBO Max. The storyline is set in Baltimore. The government wants to end the war on drugs and other social problems. It explores how politicians, the media, drug addicts, policemen, and everyday citizens deal with the issues affecting them.

1. Breaking Bad (2008–2013)

IMDb rating: 9.5

9.5 Year: 2008–2013

2008–2013 Director: Vince Gilligan

Vince Gilligan Starring: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Betsy Brandt, Dean Norris, Steven Michael Quezada, and RJ Mitte

Breaking Bad is a show you can stream on Netflix. It is about a teacher diagnosed with cancer and has two years to live. He decides he has nothing to lose, so he engages in crime and drugs to ensure he leaves a secure future for his spouse and child with cerebral palsy. He starts manufacturing and selling methamphetamine and soon becomes a key player in drug trade.

Recap of the top crime series to watch in 2022

Which are the top Hindi crime series?

The top Hindi crime shows include Thar, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Beast, K.G.F: Chapter 1, and Saani Kaayidham.

What is the best crime series on TV?

The best crime series include Breaking Bad, Bosch: Legacy, Ozark, Barry, and The Staircase. Depending on your location and the channels you have access to, these shows can be watched on TV.

What is the most popular crime drama?

There are numerous popular crime dramas, including Better Call Saul, Ozark, Bosch: Legacy, Breaking Bad, and Peaky Blinders.

Which is the best criminal series on Netflix?

Breaking Bad is arguably the top criminal show streaming on Netflix at the moment.

Where can I watch the crime series?

You can stream the show on major streaming sites, including HBO, HBO Max, Showmax, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

What crime dramas are on Netflix?

The streaming platform has hundreds of shows to watch. All you have to do is filter the content to the crime category to see what you can watch.

Which is the best detective series on Netflix?

Based on IMDB ratings, the best detective show on Netflix is Breaking Bad.

There are numerous crime series that have been released to date. Some have better viewer ratings and popularity than others, and the list above narrows your options to the must-watch shows in 2022.

