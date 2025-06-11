The wait is finally over for all Skeem Saam's fans as the original slay queen, Rachel Kunutu, made a dramatic return

An online user posted a short clip of Kunutu's return to the soapie on Monday, 10 June 2025

Many netizens were excited about her return, flooding the comment section with their reactions

Rachel Kunutu has returned to 'Skeem Saam.' Image: Supplied, @lesego_marakalla

Source: UGC

Halala! The wait is finally over, and the original slay queen of Turfloop, Rachel Kunutu, is back like she never left. Social media has been buzzing since SABC1 and Skeem Saam announced the return of the star.

Recently, Skeem Saam posted a short clip showing the dramatic return of Rachel Kunutu to the popular soapie, which quickly went viral on social media, leaving many netizens buzzing with excitement.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Rachel Kunutu's return

Shortly after the clip went viral, many netizens couldn't contain their excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Baldwin_Snr said:

"I remember the wink. I was so hurt. Welcome back, Ray-Ray."

@Ruralitarian wrote:

"The original baddie, the originator of soft life."

@pearlyjuska stated:

"The original slay queen is back #dynamite #RachelKunutu."

@thabang4real2 responded:

"The queen has landed."

@za_lady1 replied:

"Rachel, my babe, you don’t know what you are about to do to the TV viewership tonight."

@Random_Mbali mentioned:

"Imagine being this good to a point where viewers demand for you to return."

Netizens are excited about Rachel Kunutu's return. Image: @skeemsa

Source: Instagram

This is why Rachel Kunutu returned to Skeem Saam

While many viewers were excited about Kunutu's return to the show five years after she left, others were also curious about the reason behind her coming back to reprise her character.

In May 2025, actress Lesego Marakalla explained the reason behind her return to Skeem Saam. She had also mentioned that she was just 18 years old when she first played her role, and that the opportunity to play Rachel on the SABC1 soapie changed her life financially, as she was a single mother raising her child.

"I was able to help my mom financially, and I was able to improve my life,"

Marakalla also said:

“It’s not only about me, but also about my supporters who appreciate my craft. They’ve been asking me when I’ll be returning to Skeem Saam, and I’m happy to say they’ll see me back on screen as Rachel very soon."

SA raves as Skeem Saam drama pulls millions of viewers

Briefly News previously reported that the hit SABC 1 telenovela Skeem Saam has managed to pull millions of viewers, and it is all thanks to the drama between Mapitsi and Tbose.

The storyline surrounding Mapitsi (Mogau Motlhatswi) and Tbose Maputla (Hungani Ndlovu) has roped in millions of viewers, and the numbers are predicted to increase.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on X (Formerly Twitter) that last week's numbers had increased. Leading up to Friday's much-anticipated episode, the numbers soared into the millions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News