South African reality TV star Nonku Williams is one effortlessly proud mother of three

The star shared on social media recently how moved she was as her daughter Nothile Williams gave a powerful sermon at church

The Real Housewives of Durban star shared several clips of her daughter delivering a sermon on Instagram

Nonku Williams is proud of her daughter Nothile. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

It's safe to say that the South African controversial reality TV star Nonku Williams is a proud mother of three, and recently, the Real Housewives of Durban cast member spoke brightly about her firstborn child, Nothile Williams, whom she shared with the late singer Sfiso Ncwane.

In a touching Instagram post, the reality TV star shared how proud and moved she was as her daughter delivered a powerful sermon in church. Williams posted several videos of Nothile preaching during a service and captioned them:

"Watching Nothile preach God’s Word in this youth month is a divine experience! She’s a vessel for the Almighty, pouring out the treasures of His love and wisdom. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and awe, witnessing the wonder of God working through her. Take time to listen, and hope you’re blessed as we were."

In February 2025, Nonku Williams penned a heartfelt letter on social media to her daughter. She gushed over how blessed she was to have her in her life. The star expressed her feelings on the day of Nothile's matric dance.

Many netizens react to Nothile's sermon

Shortly after Nonku shared the videos of Nothile, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the girl's powerful sermon. Here's what they had to say:

@Bianca Naicker said:

"Crying 😢😢😢❤️❤️❤️ she is so anointed friend!"

chef_sizwesenkosi wrote:

"Every parents dream, you are blessed mama."

lezi_mome commented:

"Nonks kodwa we deserve your own show angeke😭boma life with Nonku Williams International."

lifewithyolly responded:

"This speaks volumes to the kind of mom and influence you are to her. In the Bible, they say :We will know then by their fruits. And this is your fruit."

ndebele.lungile replied:

"If there is something to be proud about as a parent, is that your child /children know God."

childrenofalovingheavenlyfathe mentioned:

"This verse beautifully reflects the heart of a mother like Nonku, a woman of faith, strength, and unwavering dedication. Nonku, you embody this scripture with grace and purpose, planting seeds of truth, love, and God’s word into the hearts of your children from a tender age. By doing so, you are not just shaping their character but their eternal destiny."

Nonku's daughter Nothile delivered a sermon in church. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams labelled a coward for leaving RHOD

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nonku Williams turned social media upside down with her unexpected announcement that she is exiting The Real Housewives of Durban and that she won't be attending the show's reunion.

As Williams made the announcement, an online user @GodmotherThe recently slammed the reality TV star and labelled her a coward for unexpectedly leaving the show. The netizen also claimed that the only reason behind Williams' exit is that she doesn't want to take accountability for some of the harsh words and actions she did during the latest season.

