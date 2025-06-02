South African reality TV star Nonku Williams recently shook social media after announcing her exit from Real Housewives of Durban

An online user bashed the star on social media and labelled her a coward for exiting the show

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their opinion regarding Williams' exit, and others claimed she is running away from taking accountability for the things she did and said

Reality TV star Nonku Williams exits 'RHOD.' Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Bathong! Nonku Williams turned social media upside down with her unexpected announcement that she is exiting The Real Housewives of Durban and that she won't be attending the show's reunion.

As Williams made the announcement, an online user @GodmotherThe recently slammed the reality TV star and labelled her a coward for unexpectedly leaving the show. The netizen also claimed that the only reason behind Williams' exit is that she doesn't want to take accountability for some of the harsh words and actions she did during the latest season.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens call Nonku a coward and villain

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their opinion regarding Williams' exit, and others claimed she is running away from taking accountability for the things she did and said.

Here's what they had to say below:

@kayliewalker5 commented:

"Lol as much as I like her, I just know she did something worse on the coming episodes."

@nthabi_m02 responded:

"I feel like the other ladies are always attacking her, hey. Things are bad when done by Nonku, but everyone else can be excused, for example, when she and Jo wore the pink dresses to Precious’s event. Aowa! She did well by leaving."

@Nonny_Mpata said:

"I want to see the season unfold, I believe she did something horrible that even created a problem for JoKu."

@EtherealWater shared:

"She doesn't want to answer for her lies about Jojo when that Jamaica clip plays."

@Zamayirh replied:

"She is avoiding being held accountable. She would have had to prove that Lo drinks and account for being a horrible friend to Jo. Account for always attacking Fafa's marriage. So she chose to run."

@KaNgwaneNgwadi wrote:

"Exactly this. He is running away from accountability and being told how horrible she is. My girlfriend judges me all the time for ever liking her, I also judge myself, bandla. What a vile person."

Fans labelled Nonku Williams a coward. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

What is Nonku Williams' book about?

Meanwhile, Nonku Williams has finally let go and released her highly anticipated memoir, Unapologetically Me.

The book, first announced in 2024, is a window into the reality TV star's life, her real life, raw and unfiltered. Previously speaking about the book, Nonku said Unapologetically Me was more than the glitz and glam of her celebrity life:

"Unapologetically Me is my raw and inspiring story of my life as a woman the world thought they knew. Beyond the headlines and the drama lies a story of survival, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of self-discovery."

Nonku Williams and her kids join viral dance challenge

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nonku Williams and her children's moves to a popular dance challenge.

The Real Housewives of Durban star and her kids had netizens raving over their moves, fans even picked who danced better among them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News