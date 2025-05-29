Popular actress and influencer Linda Mtoba recently opened up about the South African entertainment industry

Mtoba who is famously known for her roles in Queendom , The River, and Isibaya reveals why she prefers content creation to acting

South Africans took to the brand influencer's video to praise her for her honesty and shared their opinions

Actress Linda Mtoba exposes the South African entertainment industry. Image: GettyImages

Source: Instagram

Former The River and Queendom actress Linda Mtoba recently exposed the South African entertainment industry.

Mtoba who previously starred opposite Abdul Khoza in Isibaya recently revealed that she makes more money in content creation than acting.

Social media user @mbalis_bakery shared a video of the actress revealing that she makes more money from brand deals than acting.

In the video, the Vaseline brand ambassador begins the video by revealing that acting is a labour of love because actors work extremely long hours.

"The reason is it takes away so much. It takes you away from your family even from your time. And when you are off, you're too tired," says the former Queendom star.

Mtoba adds that actors usually work Saturday to Saturday, twice a month, which means actors only get two weekends off.

"Uhamba kumnyama, ubuye kumnyama, most days, (you leave in the early hours of the morning, when it's still dark and come back late, when it's already dark). I leave at 5 in the morning and come back at 7 ebusuku," (late) says the actress.

Mtoba admits that acting is not for financial gain as she makes most of her money from shooting content with brands.

"The money that I make month end is equivalent to a one-day content shoot," says Mtoba.

South Africans react to the actress' video

@Siya_ZAR replied:

"She is getting more recognition and marketing on TV that's why she gets more brand deals."

@reality_everyth said:

"This girl on TikTok said she got 100k for working with a brand."

@TebohoMotaung responded:

"I think it depends on the role and how you negotiate your contract. I was working with Cedric in the telecommunications industry, and he was doing part-time acting that time and he left telecommunications saying the money is good in acting."

@nonsmofokeng said:

"I've been trying to tell you this for a long time, actors don't get paid much."

@Itu21999236 replied:

"Wow! It would have been even more potent if she threw figures around just for context."

@Ka008Lo89173 wrote:

"Without acting brands won't recognize you, so it is a win-win situation. As long you make money. Two incomes are better than nothing. Nevertheless, I hear her point."

Linda Mtoba admits she makes more money from brand deals. Image: LindaMtoba

Source: Instagram

Source: Briefly News