"Sue Them": Woman Calls Out Two Well-Known SA Brands After Finding Worms in Flour, Mzansi Chimes In
- One young lady called out two well-known South African brands after discovering a worm in her flour
- In the TikTok video, she showcased the worms and expressed her thoughts, which gained massive traction
- Mzansi netizens reacted with mixed feelings, while some dragged the popular brands by sharing their own experiences
A young woman in South Africa took to social media after discovering live worms in a bag of cake flour she had purchased from a local store, sparking public concern over food safety and quality control.
Woman finds worms in flour
The stunner shared a video on TikTok under the handle @onamafahla16, revealing that she bought the 5 kg combo from a popular shop in South Africa.
In a clip that quickly went viral, the woman is seen opening a newly bought bag of flour, only to reveal small, wriggling worms inside. Shocked and visibly upset, she called out both the shop and the manufacturer for allegedly selling a contaminated product.
Taking to her TikTok caption, @onamafahla16 said the following:
"I stopped buying from the my friend shops thinking I was saving myself from illnesses, kanti uSHOPRITE sekefana neeshops zooMy Friend."
The incident has ignited a wave of responses online, with some users sharing similar experiences, while others defended the brands, citing potential storage issues post-purchase.
Watch the video below:
SA chimes in on worms in flour
The online community in South Africa took to the comments section to share their opinions on the worm issue that was found in the flour.
Ms.Guliwe said:
"I think there's something wrong at the Sasko factory, cause I bought mine eCheckers & same story."
Tumi600 expressed:
"You can't blame Shoprite, Shoprite is only selling what they didn't make the flour."
Zee Lah Motha added:
"Shoprite has nothing to do with this unless it's expired. Write a complaint to Sasko and leave Shoprite."
Rweleiy.S replied:
"You should blame Sasko, not Shoprite, cause they do not manufacture flour, Sasko does."
Gomotsegangndhlovu stated:
"It’s not Shoprite’s fault. Shoprite sells the flour, they don’t manufacture flour."
AMS commented:
"Sue them, you'll get millions."
SisChristinah added:
"I found them kara oats while eating my stomach, is still painful from vomiting, even when nothing was coming out."
Ntombifuthi Esme Nob advised people, saying:
"Please also check your spices if you buy at Shoprite(Found them in my spices)."
PabiMokete shared:
"I bought the combo, and I had to throw everything away."
Brightness M stated:
"Shoprite when it comes to maize meal and flour yoh."
