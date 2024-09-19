“What’s Going On With SASKO?”: Another Woman Finds Rodent Pieces in Bread

A young woman in Gauteng shared that she also bought a loaf of SASKO bread with a dead rodent inside

The unfortunate consumer discovered the chopped-up rat stuck on the last slice of bread in the packet

Many social media users headed to the comment section with disgust, while others cracked jokes

Another woman found a rodent in her bread. Images: Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derman / Getty Images, @andilemalope_13 / TikTok

Source: UGC

Days after the bread company SASKO issued a statement about a rodent found in a loaf of bread, another woman came forward to share the chopped-up surprise she had seen.

Another one bites the bread

TikTok user @andilemalope_13, who resides in Gauteng, recently shared a video showing app users she discovered a rodent stuck in one of the slices of her SASKO Premium Slices White Bread. Unfortunately for her, it was the very last slice in the packet.

Devasted, the young woman wrote in her caption:

"Kanti, what's going on with SASKO?"

Watch the video below:

@andilemalope_13 also shared a clip of her mother's reaction to the awful discovery.

Mzansi responds to ratty bread

Many social media users shared their disgust, with some stating they were done with the brand and others cracking jokes about the situation.

@keo_bapzido advised the woman:

"Get a strong lawyer, then you are sorted for life."

@da_cardi felt for Andile and pointed out in the comments:

"You ate the whole bread and realised on the last slice."

@createdbyphibi shared their thoughts, saying:

"I thought it was Nutella at first."

A concerned @perceus.panda wrote:

"Ah, another one. Wait, where's the rest of it, and where's the rest of the bread?"

@miss_andym said to the public:

"What is going on with this company? When they (government officials) are done with restaurants, they must go to SASKO."

@slindilemtshali88 told the online community:

"At this point, I'm making my own bread."

SASKO stops bread production

Briefly News also reported that the SASKO plant in KwaZulu-Natal suspended production shortly after a chopped-up rat was found in a woman's loaf of bread.

The discovery of the rodent caused many to cut ties with the brand, while others believed it was a ploy to sabotage SASKO.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News