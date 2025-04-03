DJ Black Coffee has seemingly confirmed he's dating Venezuelan model Victoria Gonzalez after years of speculation, following his comment on her Instagram post

Fans first linked DJ Black Coffee and Gonzalez in December 2023 when they were seen together, and social media buzzed with comparisons to his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali

Victoria Gonzalez has frequently visited South Africa, sharing photos from her trips, including a notable vacation in Cape Town

DJ Black Coffee has seemingly confirmed that he is dating Venezuelan model Victoria Gonzalez, after years of speculation from social media users. The star's response to Victoria's post raised fans' eyebrows.

DJ Black Coffee showed love to his rumoured girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez.

Source: Instagram

Did DJ Black Coffee confirm that he's dating again?

South Africans have been monitoring DJ Black Coffee's love life following his messy divorce from actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. The star has been linked to several models and media personalities, including Sarah Langa and Victoria Gonzalez.

The news about the Grammy Award-winning star dating Gonzalez started swelling when he was spotted getting cosy with a beautiful woman in December 2023. The video split social media as some argued it was Sarah Langa, while others were convinced it was Victoria Gonzalez.

DJ Black Coffee never addressed the dating rumours, but fans couldn't help but notice his recent comment on Gonzalez's post. The beautiful model recently visited South Africa, and she shared a few snaps on her page. One even featured the We Dance Again hitmaker in the background. She captioned the post:

"From Africa with love ❤️"

DJ Black Coffee hopped into the comments section of the model's post and wrote:

“Cariño,” which is Spanish for “sweetheart” or “darling”.

A look at DJ Black Coffee and Victoria's relationship

DJ Black Coffee and Victoria were first linked in December 2023 when they were first spotted hanging out. Fans have seen the stars together on several occasions, but DJ Black Coffee never confirmed they were dating.

It wasn't long before social media users started comparing Victoria Gonzalez and DJ Black Coffee's ex-wife Enhle Mbali. Fans created collages of the two women and shared their thoughts about Black Coffee's choice. Many concluded that Enhle Mbali was more beautiful than Gonzalez.

Victoris has also been frequenting South Africa a lot since she was rumoured to be dating the popular South African DJ. The model turned heads when she shared stunning pictures in a mouth-watering two-piece swimsuit while vacationing in Cape Town.

DJ Black Coffee shared a sweet comment on Victoria Gonzalez's post.

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee buys new Rolls Royce worth millions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Black Coffee boasts an impressive car collection. Beyond the music, Black Coffee is known for his love of luxury cars and previously topped social media trending lists when he gave netizens a sneak peek into his garage.

His car garage could be mistaken for a car dealership and boasts modern and classic models such as the sleek 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL, Lamborghini Urus, Maserati MC20 and Ferrari 458 Speciale, among many others.

