DJ Black Coffee is known for his impressive car collection which includes both luxury and classic models

DJ Black Coffee just added a Rolls-Royce Spectre as revealed by a social media user on X

Car enthusiasts praised Black Coffee on his latest acquisition while others slammed him for buying cars instead of giving the needy

Internationally acclaimed South African DJ Black Coffee boasts of an impressive car collection. Beyond the music, Black Coffee is known for his love of luxury cars and previously topped social media trending lists when he gave netizens a sneak peek into his garage.

Black Coffee buys new Rolls-Royce Spectre

His car garage could be mistaken for a car dealership and boosts of modern and classic models such as the sleek 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL, Lamborghini Urus, Maserati MC20 and Ferrari 458 Speciale, among many others.

One would think his garage is loaded enough, now Black Coffee has added a Rolls Royce Spectre to his car collection. A picture of Black Coffee standing in a Rolls-Royce dealership was shared by the entertainment blog MDNNews on microblogging website X. The post was captioned:

“DJ Black Coffee recently bought a new Rolls-Royce Spectre.”

In the comments section, petrolheads praised DJ Black Coffee on his new acquisition while others speculated about the price tag.

According to Autocar, a Rolls-Royce Spectre has a base price tag of approximately $ 420,000 and can easily exceed a million with options and customisations. It is unclear how much Black Coffee paid for his new Rolls-Royce Spectre.

Fans react after Black Coffee buy new car

Several netizens slammed the Drive hitmaker for buying cars instead of helping the needy or investing in a business. Here are some of the reactions:

@its_swastika asked:

“What’s with celebrities buying cars all the time? No jealousy.”

@BabonkeL suggested:

“Black Coffee must give back to the community instead of buying so many cars.”

@PaballoMaz90937 argued:

“The white man is getting richer and the black man is always spending is defined as success! God help us. But ke asikholapho! Congrats for spending your hard earned millions!”

@MrDecentsana questioned:

“Why are billionaires like Elon, Trump, Bill Gates, Arnault and Larry not driving these cars and it's mostly black millionaires who show them off?”

@Ntje11 queried:

If you are this rich, do you really get excited about buying another expensive item or it’s just boredom or loneliness? Just wondering.”

Black Coffee bids for MaMkhize's Royal AM

Black Coffee doesn't only spend the millions that he makes from music. The renowned producer is also a shrewd businessman and boasts an impressive portfolio of over 15 businesses in South Africa.

The We Dance Again producer was among the individuals who bid to acquire businesswoman and socialite Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's Royal AM Football Club.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) put the club up for auction to recover an outstanding tax debt totalling approximately R40 million.

Black Coffee raises funds for underprivileged

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee hosted a culture and music festival to raise funds for the underprivileged.

The star hosted a three-day culture and music festival, The Black Coffee Weekender in Cape Town, which also kicked off festivities for his birthday month

