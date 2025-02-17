A social media account recently revealed DJ Black Coffee owns a 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Pagoda

While the exact price of his 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Pagoda is unknown, the car sells between R1,9 million and R6 million

Black Coffee owns other impressive cars with his garage resembling a showroom

Black Coffee owns a 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL which is worth millions. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

DJ Black Coffee is trending after a social media page revealed he owns a classic 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL. This comes weeks after the Drive producer and his close friend DJ Shimza set tongues wagging after rolling up in Tembisa in matching R4.3 million luxury cars.

Pictures of Black Coffee's 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL trend

The award-winning DJ has managed to keep his personal life private but sometimes bits and pieces of his life find their way onto social media.

A recent Instagram post by rpgrpg_disclosed that Black Coffee is the proud owner of a classic Mercedes-Benz W113, manufactured by the German company from 1963 through 1971.

In pictures shared by the account, Black Coffee is cruising in the Mercedes-Benz 280SL Pagoda with his mother. Car enthusiasts were curious to know the price tag of the DJ’s classic car.

According to classic.com, the Mercedes-Benz 280SL Pagoda sells at an average price of $100,089 (approximately R1,9 million). However, the car has been sold for as much as $335,000 (R6 million) in the last 5 years.

In the past, DJ Black Coffee has given the world a sneak peek into his garage which houses a multimillion-rand car collection.

Black Coffee's impressive multimillion-rand car collection

In a 2024 birthday post, the internationally acclaimed DJ shared a photo of himself sitting in a garage full of supercars. The garage, which can easily be mistaken for a car showroom, houses an impressive car collection which ranges from a Maserati MC20, a 2015 Ferrari 458 and a classic Bentley Flying Spur.

Black Coffee owns luxury cars worth millions. Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Donna Ward/Getty Images

Source: UGC

But that’s not all. Black Coffee also gave fans another glimpse into his extensive luxury car collection. Briefly News reported that the We Dance Again producer left South Africans with their jaws on the floor after a video of him cruising in one of Royce Roll’s pricey models was shared online.

The video showed Black Coffee driving a Rolls Royce Ghost presumed to be a 2025 model valued between R6.9 million to R8 million. The car left South Africans marvelling at the DJ’s choice of vehicles.

Black Coffee starts back-to-school initiative through his foundation

The DJ, born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, doesn’t always spend the millions he makes from touring on himself. DJ Black Coffee gives back to the underprivileged through his foundation.

Briefly News previously reported that the Black Coffee Foundation started a back-to-school campaign. In a short statement, Black Coffee also appealed to those interested in partnering with his foundation to help needy children.

He joined a list of celebrities who have extended a helping hand to the less privileged like his longtime friend DJ Shimza who donated 2000 school shoes and actress Nomzamo Mbatha who helped 700 students with stationery as well as school uniforms at the start of the 2025 school year.

Source: Briefly News