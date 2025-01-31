Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee has given back to the community through his foundation

The Black Coffee Foundation started the back-to-school initiative which focuses primarily on the needy children

In a short statement, Black Coffee spoke about how he believes in the power of education to transform communities

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

The Black Coffee Foundation is transforming lives. Image: Anna Webber and Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Charity begins at home and Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee knows that.

Black Coffee gives back to the community

Through his foundation, The Black Coffee Foundation, the Drive hitmaker announced that he started the back-to-school initiative. The focus is primarily on the needy children who need assistance in getting into the school year.

In a short statement on his social media page, Black Coffee highlighted the belief he has in the power of education to transform communities and children's lives.

“School's where dreams begin. It is where young minds are shaped, where curiosity is nurtured and where futures are built. We believe in the power of education to transform lives and uplift communities."

Black Coffee comes through for the needy child. Image: Swan Gallet

Source: Getty Images

House DJ Black Coffee calls on people to help out

The star spoke about his commitment to helping needy children get all the essentials that they need to start off the school year strong. He also urged people to get together to help out wherever they can.

“Our Back-to-School Project is a commitment to making sure every child has what they need to start the school year strong. Let us all work together to give them the tools to dream, learn, and achieve,” he added.

Black Coffee joins other celebrities like his friend DJ Shimza who donated 2000 school shoes. As well as actress Nomzamo Mbatha who helped 700 students with stationery and school uniforms at the start of the school year.

Black Coffee and Shimza take their matching G Wagons for a drive

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee and DJ Shimza went to Tembisa in matching R4.3 million Mercedes-Benz G63s, which are the same colour, and the video went viral on X.

Shimza started off the new year by purchasing a new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and he flaunted it online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News