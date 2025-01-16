DJ Shimza Donates 2K School Shoes to Tembisa Children Through Shimuzic Foundation
- DJ Shimza recently did his part to help underprivileged children from Tembisa kick the year off on a good note
- Through his foundation, the DJ/ producer helped donate 2K school shoes to young school kids
- He received praise for his kind deed and for making a positive impact on people's lives
DJ Shimza continues to keep the ball rolling with his generous donations and giving more kids a spring in their step.
DJ Shimza donates school shoes
It's that time of the year again when parents are rushing through last-minute school shopping, stressing over uniforms and questionable stationery lists, but at least school shoes are the least of their worries.
That's because DJ Shimza has once again done the Lord's work and helped donate more shoes to his community of Tembisa through the Shimuzic Foundation.
In collaboration with Hollywood Bet's Hollywood Foundation, the DJ managed to donate 2K school shoes, doubling his 2024 record, which is five times what was donated in 2021:
"The most important thing we can do as communities is to invest in any way possible towards education. Thank you for supporting #OMS2024, you’ve contributed to 2000 school shoes that will help towards the education of our community."
Here's what Mzansi said about DJ Shimza's kind gesture
Fans and followers praised Shimza for giving back:
South African actress, Amanda du-Pont, said:
"You’re a gem!"
flashtag_photography blessed Shimza:
"Teach them! God bless you, brother."
hussainvanroos posted:
"Highlight of my year, every year!"
tozistocream showed love to Shimza:
"Thank you for putting smiles on their faces and hope for a brighter future."
sisangile wrote:
"I hope you’re proud of yourself."
edhearty praised Shimza:
"The man with a good heart."
amdjvoodoo added:
"I'm always happy to see the amazing things you’re doing."
heni.mikre responded:
"Proud of you, my brother."
