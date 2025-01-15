“I Have to Be True to Myself”: Girl to Repeat Grade 12 Shows Positivity

A South African girl held her head high after sharing on her TikTok account that she decided to repeat her matric year

The girl, Sinothando, stated that she was doing it for herself and nobody else and would have to face her fears

Many members of the online community took to the post's comment section to share similar stories and show their support

Many South African students are taking to social media to share their matric results, celebrate successes, or reflect on challenges. One girl stood out as she shared her aspirations after receiving her results.

Try, try, and try again

A girl named Sinothando Nofonta shared on her TikTok account that she would be repeating Grade 12 and, this time, she was to push even harder than before when it came to her studies.

In her post's caption, a positive Sinothando stated:

"At the end of the day, I do it for me and no one else. So, to achieve my goals, first I have to be true to myself, face my fears, and be focused again."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows learner support

While many local social media users shared similar stories in the comment section, others showed kindness and love after seeing Sinothando's update about her academics.

A positive @zia_faniso told the girl:

"I can’t wait for your bachelor’s pass with distinctions next year."

@philo4019 shared a motivating story, writing:

"My brother got a D. He went back to Grade 11 and got a B with four distinctions. He just received a letter from Wits offering a scholarship."

@nceshelle said to Sinothando:

"Best decision ever. Good luck."

@khensanijmasango, who found themselves in the same situation, commented:

"We are in this together. I'm also going back to school."

Sinothando replied to the TikTokker:

"Yes. baby. Crying won't help us. Rather, we must do what we want for ourselves. People will always talk, but do not be shaken. I love you, buddy."

@nolly27 wished Sinothando well and wrote in the comment section:

"All the best, nana."

