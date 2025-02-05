A young South African lady floored the internet when she told her first betrayal story at the age of nine years old

The hun shared that her aunt found a love letter she wrote for her crush in Grade 3 and outed her to her family

Social media users could not deal with the silly story and howled at how the woman’s story became a juicy topic

One hun hopped on a now-viral TikTok trend where social media users shared the one event that made them who they are today.

Some stories are more traumatic than others and some are way funnier than the rest, depending on the context.

Lady floors SA with story of aunt finding letter she wrote for Grade 3 crush

A young South African lady, Hlaluko Hlambo, explained why her personality is mostly goofy in a now-viral TikTok video. She hopped on one of the biggest TikTok trends to explain the one event that taught her betrayal by a family member:

“A very big problem.”

At just the age of nine, Hlambo was made to understand the importance of secrets and to make sure that nobody could use her shenanigans against her. In Grade 3, the lady wrote her crush a lovely letter.

Unfortunately, her dream boy never received the note as Hlambo’s aunt became the villain in her romantic story and took the love letter to the matriarch of the family:

“When I was in Grade 3, I wrote a love letter for my crush and my aunt on my dad’s side found it. I begged her not to tell my grandma and she crossed her fingers. Later in the evening during story time, my grandma said, ‘Once upon a time,’ then she took out the letter and read it in front of the whole family.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s secrets spilled in front of family

Social media users were floored by the woman’s story and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@tsholo.felo.ohh🎀 shared:

“I’m not judging. I wrote mine in Grade 2. My mum found it before she could even read it, I chewed it and swallowed it.”

@luya explained:

“I was in Grade 7 when I forgot my diary at my grandmother's place. My aunt found it and read everything to the whole family. I still felt betrayed.”

@ilowkeyhateicecream wrote:

“They are judging you but I wrote a love letter in Grade 1 to a boy I didn’t know but had a crush on cause my friend told me he had one on me.”

@Hlaluko Sambo whispered in the comments:

“A very big problem.”

@Rato's Tiktok🫧🤍 wondered:

“Are we living the same life?”

@kamogelomore799 laughed:

“Having a granny traumatised you.”

