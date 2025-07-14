South Africans Divided Over School Principal's Salary, Calling It "Peanuts"

A TikTok creator shared a school principal's payslip, revealing a gross salary of a huge amount of money

The woman argued that some people view that amount as "peanuts," while others defended the salary as being within public sector norms

The post reignited calls for the Department of Basic Education to review educator salaries and ensure fair compensation for school principals, with many feeling they deserve more

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman has sparked debate on social media after revealing the monthly salary of a school principal, and Mzansi is not impressed.

A woman in South Africa revealed a principal's salary, which many referred to as "peanuts." Image: @lifereset_za

Source: Facebook

In South Africa, according to the Jobted website, the average income for a school principal is R 477,914 gross annually (R 39,830 gross monthly), 69% more than the national average. Salary Range: R 346,000 is the average beginning salary for a school principal. The biggest compensation is more than R 1,000,000.00.

Principal's salary reveal called "peanuts"

A woman on TikTok, known for sharing people's salaries, left South Africans buzzing again after she unveiled the payslip of a principal in Mzansi.

Taking to her social media account under the handle @lifereset_za on 12 July 2025, she showcased the principal's payslip, who earns a gross salary of R60,000. She expressed in the clip how people in South Africa view that as "peanuts."

"Guys, why are you acting all new? Why are you acting fresh? Most of you don't even earn R20k, but you come on here and you say people who have a gross of R60k there are earning peanuts," said @lifereset_za.

She went on to say that the school principal is paying a home loan of R10388. @lifereset_za stated that she was also questioned as to why the principal does not pay medical aid, to which she said the principal has spousal support.

The post has sparked debate on social media after revealing the monthly salary of a school principal. While some defended the salary as being within public sector norms, the broader sentiment was that more should be done to uplift educators, especially those in leadership positions. A few commenters even shared their own experiences in education, echoing similar frustrations.

The viral post has reignited calls for the Department of Basic Education to review educator salaries and ensure that school principals are compensated fairly for the critical roles they play in communities. As the conversation continues, one thing is clear many South Africans feel that those who hold the future of the country in their hands deserve more than just "peanuts."

Watch the video on the salary below:

Mzansi shares its thoughts

The online community of South Africa reacted to the principal's salary as they shared their thoughts, saying:

Buka said:

"South Africans acting rich on social media, but in reality they are surviving on a R13k salary."

Mullez Tom shared:

"That’s a lot of money."

Toffolux expressed:

"I am also a school Principal with no medical Aid, I am a dependent on my wife's medical aid, who is a police officer."

Aunt Sdo Jabu Mngadi wrote:

"I owned a paid-up house because of this salary."

Clemlet85 commented:

"Most principals and teachers don't have medical aid..I was shocked to realise that."

A woman in South Africa showcased a principal's salary, which was called "peanuts." Image: @lifereset_za

Source: Facebook

Other viral stories of SA people's payslips

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News