One woman gave people in Mzansi chest pains after she unveiled a private school payslip, and the clip went viral on social media.

Woman shows off private school teacher's payslip

This lady had online users heated up after she showed off a private school teacher's payslip in the video shared by @lifereset_za on TikTok. The woman revealed in the clip that the payslip belongs to an educator teaching at a private school in Cape Town. @lifereset_za said that the teacher earns about R49 707.00. The educator also has medical aid and a pension fund, which she noted was super "impressive."

According to Talent.com, in South Africa, an average teacher makes R 252,000 a year, or R 129 an hour. The starting salary for entry-level jobs is R 168 000 annually, while the average salary for experienced professionals is R 568 829.

The clip received massive attention online, gathering over 150K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok, which caused a huge debate in the comments section.

SA reacts to the woman's clip

The video shocked many people on social media, and they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Churchboy760 said:

"Not too bad most of the teachers with my years of experience are just 10k apart with that teacher, very nice."

Treyvon asked:

"Since when do teachers earn this much????"

Ndlovu Masingita cracked a joke, saying:

"Plug us."

kamomothusi added:

"Guys which medical aid is that wa 1.5k? I need that medical aid, please. Can’t be paying 3k for one person."

Gemmausiku gushed over the salary, saying:

"Wow, 49 000 basic Cape Town is the place to be."

Woman's TikTok video reveals father's 2008 pay slip, sparks social media frenzy

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady was shocked at how much her father earned back in 2008. She shared the video on TikTok.

The footage shared by @bongisa_dlamini has received over 456K views, thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform. The young lady unveiled her father's pay slip, startling people online. Her dad was earning around R2.5K per month back in 2008.

