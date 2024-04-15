A young man was left confused by a vendor who sold eight avocados for R10, and the video went viral

The TikTok clip received many views along with thousands of likes and comments online

South Africans could not help but laugh at the man's video as they flocked to the comments to crack jokes

A man shared a hilarious clip on social media, which left many people in stitches on the video platform.

This man was shocked at the price of the avocados being sold in Mitchell's Plain. Image: @_daiyabrahams

Mzansi hilariously reacts to 8 avos for R10

The footage shared by @_daiyabrahams on TikTok amused many people online. In the clip, the young man was hilariously confused about why eight avocados cost R10 in Mitchell's Plain. The video captured the attention of online users, generating over 185K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok.

The man's content entertained South Africans as they rushed to the comment section to crack jokes, with one saying:

"Mitchells plain must be a country on its own.. Here in Gauteng, R50 for five."

Peeps crack jokes in the comments

The video amused social media users as they flooded the comments section with hilarious statements.

LuNaT!c$ poked fun of the avos, saying:

"Thats again avos you must put in news paper and leave it in your cupboard for 80 working days auj."

Bart added:

"Bro in Mitchells Plain possibilities are endless."

Teacher K3llerman wrote:

"If you want to live on a budget, then buy your stuff in Mitchell’s plain."

Carolconstable8green fingers shared

"Yes, bru, it's a real deal. We bought it last week, and it's still in perfect shape."

Kauthar Jeaven commented:

"Welcome to Mitchell’s plain."

Shae said:

"They always have good prices."

