The popular online store Temu is trending yet again in Mzansi after a woman showed off all the items she received from the infamous store.

A young South African lady unveiled what she received from Temu in a TikTok video. Image: @britney_bastiaan

Woman shows off free Temu gifts

A young lady from Cape Town was filled with joy as the popular online store gifted her free items, and she took to TikTok to unveil them all. In the video shared by @britney_bastiaan, the woman said she first thought it was a scam but decided to go along. She expressed that the items she picked out were so "random" because she did not expect them to arrive.

@britney_bastiaan unveiled her free gifts, and she showed off a bunch of glasses she picked out in different colours. She also received make-up brushes, socks, and more.

At the end of the clip, the young lady said the Temu gift was legit and not a scam. She also added that she did not pay for anything except for customs, which was R90, according to @britney_bastiaan.

SA reacts to the woman's clip

Many people were amazed by the young lady's revelation as they flooded her comment section with questions.

Rafeeqa Collie asked:

"How does this work can work? How many people do I need to share this with?"

To which she responded by saying:

"Hi, Five people need to accept who already have the app and 5 new people users - that has to download the app."

Dixicola added:

"Is this a real thing because I am stuck on R13 the whole time."

Jacta Van zyl shared:

"I heard you get it free, but then you have to pay like something R500 just for the courier."

User simply said:

"Wow."

