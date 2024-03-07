A young girl flaunted her recent Shein purchase, a dazzling shiny wig, in a TikTok video, all for the budget-friendly price of R500

Her excitement and satisfaction were evident, showcasing that great style doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag

The online community reacted to the woman's clip as they rushed to her comment section to ask questions

A proud young girl took to TikTok, where she shared a video displaying her latest purchase, a shiny wig she got from SHEIN for just R500.

A South African lady unveiled her new wig, which she bought from Shein, in a TikTok video. Image: @sphokuhle.n

Woman shows off her shiny wig Shein

The footage posted by @sphokuhle.n on TikTok shows the young lady dancing in her lime dress as she flaunts her shein wig. The girl's shiny wig and energy captivated many people online. Her video gathered over 650K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the platform within one day of posting.

Taking it to TikTok, she said she bought it for R500 and loved her new wig.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the woman's hair plug

Many flocked to the woman's comment as they were impressed by the quality of the product and asked for the product's code, and others asked for more tips.

Lovey Mary said:

"Code, please?… I’m going to get it for graduation."

Kelzz Anthia added:

"It’s gonna show you flames; don’t iron it."

Ongezwa wrote:

"You're so pretty."

Miranda Owami asked:

"Sis plug with your plant next to the TV stand."

NellyGee commented:

"Please share the product code."

Woman Shows Shiny Wig She Bought for R470 at Shein

Briefly News previously reported on a TikTok video of a young girl who proudly showed off her shiny wig she got from SHEIN for just R470.

TikTok user @malinga_st shared the video on her page, but her excitement and satisfaction with her find caught viewers' attention. The video highlights the affordability and accessibility of stylish wigs and fashion items available through online platforms like SHEIN.

