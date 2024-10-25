A young woman got emotional when her brother surprised her with a luxurious Gucci gift, and she shared the special moment on TikTok

She’s seen in disbelief as she opens the pressie, while her brother hypes himself up behind the camera

The sweet footage got thousands of views on the platform, with viewers gushing over the caring sibling bond

Sometimes the sweetest gestures come when we least expect them. A caring brother had his sister all in her feels after surprising her with a luxe Gucci gift.

SA woman opens pressie

The young woman took her TikTok account @vendagirl7 to share the special moment. When she laid her eyes on the pressie, the look on her face was priceless.

In the video, she’s seen in complete disbelief as she opens up the gift. Her brother enjoyed every second of her shocked reaction. “Oh my gosh, guys, I have a brother!” she exclaims.

Watch the video below:

TikTok admire the sibling love

TikTok users were gushing in the comments, with many people saying how blessed she was to have a caring sibling like him.

See a few reactions below:

@Katlego joked:

"I looked at my brother and sighed."

@surelyhisonly gagged:

"Are those Goerge's shoes?"

@Abuthii_Tshepo commented:

"May your big brother receive so many more blessings and may your love grow the way it is for eternity. 🥺❤️ Every sister deserves such happiness. 😭☺️"

@MirandaJessica wrote:

"Big brother must be George."

@popozana said:

"Uzoshada ayiqede yonke leyonto umfazi. 😂😂😂"

@zammahteddy shared:

"Owami is asking for a beer even from the young men who are visiting, saying 'your father said I should drink something.'"

@SamukelisiweZungu wrote:

"You’re indeed blessed. 🥰"

@KaMakhathini added:

"Mara niyababona o big brother benzene as I deep sigh?"

Hun shows off her brother's spoils

Likewise, Briefly News reported that one lady in Mzansi raved about her caring brother, who goes above and beyond to ensure their happiness and well-being.

A stunner shared a heartwarming video where she bragged about her brother. In the clip, she flexed all the delicious meals he got for them from Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), and peeps were left with mixed reactions.

