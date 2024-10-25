“OMG I Have a Brother”: Woman Gets Emotional After Surprise Gucci Gift From Big Bro in Sweet Video
- A young woman got emotional when her brother surprised her with a luxurious Gucci gift, and she shared the special moment on TikTok
- She’s seen in disbelief as she opens the pressie, while her brother hypes himself up behind the camera
- The sweet footage got thousands of views on the platform, with viewers gushing over the caring sibling bond
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Sometimes the sweetest gestures come when we least expect them. A caring brother had his sister all in her feels after surprising her with a luxe Gucci gift.
SA woman opens pressie
The young woman took her TikTok account @vendagirl7 to share the special moment. When she laid her eyes on the pressie, the look on her face was priceless.
In the video, she’s seen in complete disbelief as she opens up the gift. Her brother enjoyed every second of her shocked reaction. “Oh my gosh, guys, I have a brother!” she exclaims.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
TikTok admire the sibling love
TikTok users were gushing in the comments, with many people saying how blessed she was to have a caring sibling like him.
See a few reactions below:
@Katlego joked:
"I looked at my brother and sighed."
@surelyhisonly gagged:
"Are those Goerge's shoes?"
@Abuthii_Tshepo commented:
"May your big brother receive so many more blessings and may your love grow the way it is for eternity. 🥺❤️ Every sister deserves such happiness. 😭☺️"
@MirandaJessica wrote:
"Big brother must be George."
@popozana said:
"Uzoshada ayiqede yonke leyonto umfazi. 😂😂😂"
@zammahteddy shared:
"Owami is asking for a beer even from the young men who are visiting, saying 'your father said I should drink something.'"
"If I can do it, what can stop you?": Student gives granny’s house renovations using NSFAS allowance
@SamukelisiweZungu wrote:
"You’re indeed blessed. 🥰"
@KaMakhathini added:
"Mara niyababona o big brother benzene as I deep sigh?"
Hun shows off her brother's spoils
Likewise, Briefly News reported that one lady in Mzansi raved about her caring brother, who goes above and beyond to ensure their happiness and well-being.
A stunner shared a heartwarming video where she bragged about her brother. In the clip, she flexed all the delicious meals he got for them from Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), and peeps were left with mixed reactions.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za