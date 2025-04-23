A woman who had a child after the age of 40 showed the struggles of having a child late while doing a school project for her Grade 3 son

Looking exhausted, she detailed that she had not rested, as she had to help with the project after work in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users were impressed with the project result, showering her with compliments and assuring her that parenting was a lot of work at any age

A mom advised others to have children before the age of 40. Image: @violettau4

Local schools sometimes leave people wondering if projects given to the children are for them, or the parents, as they often demand a lot of work that no kid can do by themselves.

The mom, TikTok user @violettau4, shared her clip on the video-streaming platform, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who understood her struggle.

The mom works on the project

The clip shows the mother busy with a school project, putting glue on pieces of small, cut white paper that will go on the clouds of the gorgeous project. She shared that she came back from work and had to work on the project, adding that the owner was in the room, probably watching TV.

While still busy, she pointed out that the school project duty was the cost of having a baby after 40, saying that's why people are advised to give birth before the age of 35. She moves to show the well-done water cycle project before sharing that they had been doing it together with her son, but he became tired and went to rest, leaving her to do the final touches.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the school project

Social media users flooded the comment section, singing the mother's praises. Many complimented her amazing work on the project, noting their children's ones were also due soon. Some complained about the amount of work given to children. Others were happy to have been over that stage of parenting, wishing the mom strength and reassuring her that she was doing a great job.

Mzansi applauded a hard-working mom after seeing a project she assisted her son with. Image: @violettau4

User @Bomie said:

"This is going to be me 😭😭😭. Please keep the project for me will need it, asseblief."

User @Prudence Feni Kitsi shared:

"I know the struggle. 🤣 Well done, mommy. I mean, they're going to say, Where was the mother? That’s how I make myself feel better every time 🤣."

User @Ina_Ebrahim added:

"I remember having to sit with my own projects as soon as I came with instructions from school 🤣. Now I'm the big sister who does it 😂 you're a good mom ❤️complaining but still doing it 😅❤️."

User @Cherise commented:

"One thing about our moms is that they will complain but still do it wholeheartedly 🥰 and then scold you after 😂."

User @Sem said:

"Aunty, you nailed it."

User @HighHopes shared:

"But, at 30 we are still broke 😫😫."

Source: Briefly News