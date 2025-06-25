A wedding decorator shared a viral video of ZCC church women singing and dancing for a bride in a traditional makoti ceremony that gained over 23,000 reactions and 500 comments

The footage shows church members in formal beige and green attire surrounding the bride as they perform a special farewell song following South African cultural traditions

South Africans praised the beautiful blend of Christian faith and traditional customs, with many saying they want similar ceremonies for their weddings

A ZCC church choir had a send-off music session for a makoti that went viral. Images: @mamogobocaiphusmm

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video of ZCC church women singing and dancing for a bride during her traditional makoti ceremony has captured the hearts of South Africans, going viral with over 23,000 reactions and 500 comments.

The video was shared on the 21 of June by wedding decorator @mamogobocaiphusmm, whose business, MMC Deco, specialises in wedding decorations.

The beautiful footage shows a home's yard decorated with green turf and a white carpet extending from the doorway to the end of the yard. ZCC church women, all dressed in formal church attire including beige shirts, skirts, green woollen cardigans, black stockings, formal shoes and black hats with the distinctive star symbol, surround the bride as she wears a traditional South African dress and sneakers.

The church women perform a special type of dance as they sing a farewell song to the makoti, with the bride joining in both the singing and dancing, confirming her membership in the ZCC church. This beautiful ceremony shows how the church community becomes involved in important life events like weddings, blending Christian faith with South African cultural traditions.

ZCC Church choir's beautiful singing for a makoti goes viral. Images: @mamogobocaiphusmm

Source: TikTok

Mzansi falls in love with the ceremony

The touching video sparked overwhelming positive reactions from South Africans who were moved by the beautiful blend of tradition and faith displayed in the ceremony.

@tsholofelo_makhubela gushed:

"I would like my wedding to be like this. This is beautiful, sesi."

@andrew_modiba observed:

"For the first time ke bona zcc choir lenyalong, ba bonala mahung fela."

@marungadzinndevhelaho declared proudly:

"Our church is unstoppable."

@mabuza_khutso praised:

"Ke zcc, they never disappoint 100%."

@kamogelo questioned:

"Couldn't they wear blue, it's so gorgeous."

@mphofriddah exclaimed:

"Best wedding ever, I wish lenna, it's gonna be so... This is beautiful indeed. Sione eeeeee."

ZCC's rich cultural heritage

According to research done by the University of Witwatersrand, the Zionist Christian Church represents one of the largest African Independent Churches in South Africa, with a rich history spanning over 100 years. The ZCC has successfully merged traditional African spiritual practices with Christian beliefs, creating a unique religious identity that honours both faith and cultural heritage through their distinctive ceremonies, clothing, and community involvement.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

3 other stories of ZCC members going viral

Briefly News recently reported on a ZCC gentleman who shocked Mzansi by wearing a Scottish kilt with traditional South African pieces, but his reason for the unique combination left people speechless.

recently reported on a ZCC gentleman who shocked Mzansi by wearing a Scottish kilt with traditional South African pieces, but his reason for the unique combination left people speechless. An American man edited himself into a South African Zion church dance video and was enjoying the smooth moves until one unexpected sound made him jump in confusion.

An African American woman's reaction to ZCC members' singing went viral on TikTok, though her specific comments about the connection she felt surprised many viewers.

Source: Briefly News