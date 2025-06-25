A touching family moment involving a grandson and his gogo, who were enjoying a popular fast-food meal, captivated online audiences

The intimate scene, showcasing shared joy and laughter, went viral after it was shared on Facebook

Social media users showered the young man with praise, commending his affectionate gesture and expressing their sentiments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A grandson and his gogo bonded over a KFC barrel, touching many internet users. Image: Phumlani Gumede Phumlani

Source: Facebook

A recent video captured the hearts of many, showing a beautiful intergenerational bond over a bucket of KFC.

The clip, posted on Facebook by Phumlani Gumede Phumlani, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the tender family interaction.

Bonding over a barrel of KFC

The charming video opens with Phumlani lying comfortably on his stomach in bed at the KZN home, feet playfully in the air, while his gogo sits right beside him. Between them rests a bucket of KFC, serving as a centrepiece of their shared moment. Though their conversation is overshadowed by a beautiful background song celebrating wholehearted love, their gestures speak volumes.

It's clear from their chat and warm smiles that they're thoroughly enjoying each other's company. The scene perfectly embodies a simple, beautiful family moment, showcasing the pure joy and affection between a grandson and his beloved grandmother sharing a KFC meal, while making memories.

Locals tagged the fast food chain, asking them to make gogo their brand ambassador. Image: Phumlani Gumede Phumlani

Source: Facebook

Mzansi adores gogo and her grandson

The KZN duo's video touched many social media users, who flooded the comments section showing them love. Many commended the young man for his thoughtfulness and generosity towards his granny. Some commented that the young man was reaping blessings, promising him good karma for his loving good deeds.

The clip also evoked a wave of memories and longing for those who had lost their grandmothers. Others tagged the popular fast-food restaurant, playfully suggesting that granny should become their next brand ambassador.

User @Tebza Poii said:

"You're doing an amazing job taking care of your grandmother! Your love, patience, and dedication mean the world to her. Keep going, you're making a real difference in her life."

User @May Man Bra added:

"No, guys, this guy is spoiling the grandmother."

User @Esther Mazhakeni joked:

"Gogo is saying even if you don't bring my card back."

User @Nokie Kauta Kazohua commented:

"#KFC Southafrica please make GoGo brand ambassador. How sweet will that be?"

User @Nombeko Gqetywa shared:

"Gogo is lucky God is giving her a chance to enjoy all this with you."

User @Zuzeka Mbele said:

"This is so amazing."

Watch the Facebook video below:

3 Briefly News articles about gogos

A granddaughter asked her gogo to accompany her to church, but she refused, revealing she had never been to church, leaving Mzansi in disbelief and amusement.

A grandson had his gogo running around the yard in excitement after he gifted her a brand-new cellphone.

An 85-year-old granny got up and danced after hearing the Spur song while celebrating her birthday, proving that age was just a number.

Source: Briefly News