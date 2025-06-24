A young boy's profound and sincerely expressed affection for his gogo became an internet sensation, resonating with many viewers online

The touching interaction, where the boy declared his fondness and plans for his granny, was captured and shared by his mom on Facebook

Social media users were charmed by the child's sincere devotion, and many playfully scolded his mother for her amusing attempt to divert the toddler's attention to herself

A heartwarming video circulating online showcased Zuluboy's immense love for his granny.

The clip, shared by his mother Lujabe Siphe on Facebook, garnered widespread adoration from viewers.

A grandchild's unconditional love

Seated calmly at home as his mom films, the toddler expresses to his mother the depth of his affection for his granny. When his mother playfully tries to include herself in his declaration, the boy, in the cutest possible way, politely but firmly tells her that she isn't the subject of his praise and notes how she often makes things about herself.

He then expresses his desire to buy his granny a car, emphasising that he doesn't want her to rely on taxis, and adorably asks his mother to save his money for this future purchase.

SA loves Zuluboy

The clip garnered 446K views, 28K likes, and 1.9K comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the toddler's pure love for his gogo. Many jokingly reprimanded the mother for trying to steal granny's shine, while others expressed shock that the well-articulated and expressive child had only recently turned four.

Some shared how much they looked forward to seeing his videos whenever they were on social media platforms, begging the mom to keep the videos coming. Others showered the mom with praise, assuring her she was doing a great job raising the smart young man.

User @Nontombi Mcusi teased:

"Are you sure ur Zuluboy’s mother?"

User @Mathemba Ncoyini said:

"This baby boy is very brilliant, you're so blessed to have such a clever baby. He reminds me of Pancake. Ingaske bangahlala bengaka ɓayathandeka (wish they'd stay this age forever, they are the cutest) ."

User @Kgomotso Maluleke shared:

"There's this very important thing I hope parents are learning from the two of you: balancing vernacular and English languages. This boy's vernacular is solid. He knows what he is saying, just as much as he is learning to speak English. Soon, he'll be very solid. You are doing an awesome job."

User @Ma Zintlana commented:

"I find myself smiling every time I come across his videos. He’s so adorable, umntana ka makhwam (my neighbour's child)."

User @Rammolotsi Sothoane joked:

"This comrade has been here before... there's no way...so much wisdom at such a tender age?"

User @Nondumiso Mthembu said:

"He is truly an old soul, this one!"

