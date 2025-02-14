A little boy named Zuluboy was caught red-handed indulging in peanut butter, but he came up with a hilarious excuse to avoid trouble

While confronted by his mother, the cheeky youngster quickly apologised and reminded her that his teacher had said no punishment was allowed

The hilarious clip went viral after it was shared on TikTok, with social media users supporting his wild explanation of how the peanut butter got on the floor

A little boy told his mom he had no idea how peanut butter got in the room and blamed a reptile. Image: @zuluboy129

Source: TikTok

A mischievous little boy named Zuluboy had social media users laughing after he was caught enjoying peanut butter in a quiet corner of his home. His mother, who discovered the adorable act, was met with an amusing reaction when she confronted him.

The viral video was shared on his TikTok handle @zuluboy129, a page dedicated to his content, warming the hearts of many social media users.

The boy is caught red-handed with peanut butter

In the video, Zuluboy is seen with a guilty expression as his mother questions him. Instead of admitting to the act outright, he immediately apologises, pleading with her not to punish him. He cleverly reminds her that his teacher said no punishments were allowed, making it difficult for his mother to stay serious.

When asked how the peanut butter ended up on the floor, he confidently blamed a dinosaur for placing it there, leaving his mother stunned.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shows the little boy love

The video gained 1.2M views, 136K likes and over 6.7K comments from social media users who could not contain their amusement, praising Zuluboy's quick thinking. Many parents asked for the young man to be left alone, jokingly saying they also believed that a dinosaur placed the peanut butter in the corner.

A little boy was caught indulging in peanut butter, which he hid in a corner at home. Credit: Dima Berlin

Source: Getty Images

User @uMakhosetive shared:

"My client is innocent your honour 😤."

User @Bunnytobee Pty Ltd🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:

"Not him trying to defend a case with evidence in his finger😂😂."

User @SelloLiutluleng teased:

"Real Xhosa that one, denying even when the evidence is on his finger🔥😂😂."

User @Khanyi❤️ added:

"Hayi I didn’t expect the Dinausor plot twist 😂😂."

User @Halatedzi shared:

"🤣🤣He's innocent, shem."

User @phelisapearlmazonda said:

"Ag he's so cute maan🥰 I love his eyes."

