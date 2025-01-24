“This School Is Too Big for Me”: Grade R Learner Ready To Drop Out, SA in Stitches
- A Grade R learner shared her unhappiness with the school with her mom when she picked him up after his first day
- The young boy made it clear in the cute video shared online that he had no interest in going back
- Social media users couldn't help but laugh at the clip, with many commenting that they felt sorry for the little one, encouraging the mom to probe what might have bothered him
Starting a new school can be overwhelming for young children as they navigate the move, try to fit in, and adjust to more structured academic lessons.
One young boy shared his unhappiness about his big school with his mom, who went to fetch him on his first day of Grade R. She captured their conversation and shared it on TikTok under her handle @mse0205.
The little one expresses his intentions about school
The clip begins with the mom, granny, and young boy walking out of school and going home. The mom asks his Grade R child, who is in full uniform, if his first day at school was fun, and he quickly tells her it wasn't.
In an attempt to paint a clear picture to his mom, he explains that the school is too big for him and asks for a smaller school. When his mom asks him if he will go back the next day, he quickly responds, saying he won't.
Watch the cute video below:
SA loves the bold little one
TikTok user @mse0205's feed was soon filled with comments from social media users who loved the boy's honesty. Many joked about their workplaces being too big for them, and others wished they could return to their old school just to be happy.
User @cathy said:
"😂😂😂😂😂😂 Boyza he is complaining already. Parents le I etsa Bana ka big schools tlheng😂."
User @matlhodiminie
"Mine is already asking about school holidays 😂😂."
User @Keneilwe
"I get him. Work is also too big for me 😭😭"
User @momo commented:
"Why are you taking my boy to big school 🤣🤣?"
User @Magical Learning Adventures shared:
"Amen, Papi! Let them know that the school is too big for you. Love your honesty 🥰😅."
User @Zama asked:
"Guys, where did you get such kids? These are not real kids ngiyala (I refuse)😂😂."
