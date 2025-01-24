Global site navigation

“This School Is Too Big for Me”: Grade R Learner Ready To Drop Out, SA in Stitches
by  Bongiwe Mati 3 min read
  • A Grade R learner shared her unhappiness with the school with her mom when she picked him up after his first day
  • The young boy made it clear in the cute video shared online that he had no interest in going back
  • Social media users couldn't help but laugh at the clip, with many commenting that they felt sorry for the little one, encouraging the mom to probe what might have bothered him

TikTok users were in stitches after seeing a boy expressing he wanted to go back to a tiny school
A grade R pupil told his mom he did not wish to return to his big school after his first day of class. Image: @mse0205
Starting a new school can be overwhelming for young children as they navigate the move, try to fit in, and adjust to more structured academic lessons.

One young boy shared his unhappiness about his big school with his mom, who went to fetch him on his first day of Grade R. She captured their conversation and shared it on TikTok under her handle @mse0205.

The little one expresses his intentions about school

The clip begins with the mom, granny, and young boy walking out of school and going home. The mom asks his Grade R child, who is in full uniform, if his first day at school was fun, and he quickly tells her it wasn't.

In an attempt to paint a clear picture to his mom, he explains that the school is too big for him and asks for a smaller school. When his mom asks him if he will go back the next day, he quickly responds, saying he won't.

Watch the cute video below:

SA loves the bold little one

TikTok user @mse0205's feed was soon filled with comments from social media users who loved the boy's honesty. Many joked about their workplaces being too big for them, and others wished they could return to their old school just to be happy.

Social media users advised a mom to ask her son why he did not like his big school
A mom was in stitches after her son shared his disinterest in Grade R. Image: @mse0205
User @cathy said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 Boyza he is complaining already. Parents le I etsa Bana ka big schools tlheng😂."

User @matlhodiminie

"Mine is already asking about school holidays 😂😂."

User @Keneilwe

"I get him. Work is also too big for me 😭😭"

User @momo commented:

"Why are you taking my boy to big school 🤣🤣?"

User @Magical Learning Adventures shared:

"Amen, Papi! Let them know that the school is too big for you. Love your honesty 🥰😅."

User @Zama asked:

"Guys, where did you get such kids? These are not real kids ngiyala (I refuse)😂😂."

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

