A teacher in a TikTok video left people with jaws dropped. Online users were disturbed to see how many children she teaches at a time.

The clip of the woman sharing her experience teaching in South Africa got lots of attention. Hundreds of comments from worried online users followed.

Teacher shows class of more than 90

In a TikTok video, a teacher shows the view of her class of 95 grade 8 learners. The lady shared her experience after another teacher complained that she had 53 pupils.

In a follow-up video, she explained that she is not with the class of 95 all day, but teaches them two subjects and handles their admin. The teacher listed many difficulties, including how she has no desk for herself, admitted it is difficult to mark books as "thoroughly as [she] should", and faces challenges with discipline. The teacher also revealed that the school uses pit latrines for the students. Watch her explain the conditions below:

SA floored by bad school conditions

People commented on the video of the learners expressing concern about the quality of education. According to the South African Schools Act, s9 (b), classrooms should have a maximum of 40 learners, while Grade R should have a maximum of 30 students per class.

M commented:

"Insane, I applaud you."

postura commented:

"There is a 20% chance of a teacher asking you to answer a question.👍"

Gugu and Summer, the creator replies:

"Lets reduce those chances to 10%😅"

Chellie applauded:

"I have so much respect for you showing up for them every day. May God bless you and give you the strength to get through your days🥰"

Nicole Greyvenstein said:

"😭 This is not fair to the teacher or to the children."

Madollar_Trendy Sunglasses was impressed:

"We are so grateful for the amazing work 🙏"

Shaneen Van Der Merwe said:

"It's terrible that our education department puts you and the children through this. You are stronger than you realise. So many others would have given up on our youth."

Zee could relate:

"Yoooh ifana nqwa no grade 8 wethu we have 90 so far😫"

Xplawbug was moved:

"This is so sad to me, coming from a school where the max classroom was 25."

