A group of workers uniquely celebrated their colleague's birthday. Images: @3nhle_ncube

Source: TikTok

A video of workers celebrating the birthday of one of their colleagues in a rather unusual way has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTik clip uploaded by @3nhle_ncube. the lady who has a birthday is seen standing on top of a crate while her other mate puts on a plastic on her head. Soon after that the colleagues sang for the hun.

They then poured a full bucket of water on her. According to the caption, the workers do that to everyone on their birthday - they sing and pour water on them regardless if they are on duty or not.

"This work tradition😂😭💔.. How i celebrate my birthday at work."

Workers celebrate colleague's birthday

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by unique birthday celebration

The video gained over 67k likes, with many online users finding the tradition hilariously funny.

@Bmosaineng joked:

"I didn't find a cashier at the till kanti they're busy playing with water😂😂😂."

@Maggie expressed:

"Your workplace has a healthy vibe. I am loving it for you guys👑."

@Lerato commented:

"I'd take leave for two days before my birthday😭😂😂."

@Ruu_Dj shared:

"They did you dirty😂😂😂did you knock off after or you had to dry up n go back to work."

@barbz said:

"I would never tell them it's my birthday."

Source: Briefly News