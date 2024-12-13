"Love the Idea": Friends Co-Buy 8 Properties for Rental Income, SA Impressed

A group of friends went viral on social media after they shared how they generate wealth while working together

The TikTok video gained massive traction online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted as they flooded the comments section, praising them while some expressed their thoughts

Friends purchased eight properties for rental income, which impressed many. Image: Morsa Images

One group of friends left South Africans feeling inspired, while some left with mixed reactions.

Friends co-buy 8 properties, generate rental income

The TikTok user @ekasi_noble_properties shared a video showcasing how friends came together to generate wealth.

@ekasi_noble_properties revealed that each friend contributed R147 000 as they bought eight properties. While taking to TikTok, @ekasi_noble_properties encouraged online viewers to gather and pool resources to invest in property.

"Incredible things can happen. It's not just about getting a piece of the pie but creating a sustainable future for all of us. The essence of unity, cooperating for a common goal, can bring about a whole lot of wealth not for one but for the entire group involved. It's high time we start thinking collectively for our prosperity and the generations to come."

The clip became an instant hit on social media, gathering thousands of views, likes, and comments.

SA reacts with mixed feelings

The online community was impressed by the idea, while some expressed mixed feelings as they rushed to the comments section.

Stick@2022 said:

"Beautiful on paper, me and my trust issues shall miss out."

Penny expressed:

"Love love the idea wish I could get people who are trustworthy, and we do the same."

Thuli wished them well, saying:

"May this venture be fruitful so our people can see that it's possible."

Tsundzukani Mhlanga commented:

"Good idea, but you must involve your lawyer."

Posh beauty bar replied:

"Can we join, or must we start our own group? Bolelang bf ke reka koloi. I don’t mind using public transport for a few years, nyana."

