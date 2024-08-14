A stunner took to social media to showcase how she purchased her property, and people were inspired

One intelligent yet ambitious woman flexed her property for the world to see; boy, it was giving. She shared a video on TikTok.

A South African lady unveiled her 19th property purchase in a TikTok video. Image: @chabekgalalelo

Woman buys her 19th property

A female mine engineer who goes by the TikTok handle @chabekgalalelo gave her viewers a glimpse of how she purchased her home.

The hun revealed her 19th property in the clip, which she uploaded online. @chabekgalalelo showed off the house, which was gorgeous, with stunning interior design and modern home decorations.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @chabekgalalelo simply said:

"Its a beautiful day to share some spoon of motivation. Get up - Fight - keep going. I know it gets very hard at times, but never ever give in. The breakthrough is closer than you think."

Watch the inspiring video of the lady's house below:

Mzansi Netizens share in the woman's achievement

The young lady inspired many people, and they took her to the comments section to shower her with praise, while some simply asked questions.

Mmmgmgmgm said:

"I will clap for others until my story changes. Congrats mbokodo."

Gosego gushed over the hun, saying:

"Goals women are showing up!"

Emz_lilk commented:

"This is what I came on TikTok for; it is very inspirational to see women doing great things. I am impressed."

Runway Couture simply said:

"I'm inspired by you, my sister."

Proudly Christian wrote:

"Wow. I love this for you, sis."

