“Wow, Goals”: Mzansi Woman Flaunts Her 19th Property Purchase in Video, SA Reacts
- A stunner took to social media to showcase how she purchased her property, and people were inspired
- The footage gained massive attraction online, gearing loads of views, thousands of likes and comments
- Netizens reacted to the clip as they flocked to the comments section, showering the hun with congratulatory messages
One intelligent yet ambitious woman flexed her property for the world to see; boy, it was giving. She shared a video on TikTok.
Woman buys her 19th property
A female mine engineer who goes by the TikTok handle @chabekgalalelo gave her viewers a glimpse of how she purchased her home.
The hun revealed her 19th property in the clip, which she uploaded online. @chabekgalalelo showed off the house, which was gorgeous, with stunning interior design and modern home decorations.
While taking to her TikTok caption, @chabekgalalelo simply said:
"Its a beautiful day to share some spoon of motivation. Get up - Fight - keep going. I know it gets very hard at times, but never ever give in. The breakthrough is closer than you think."
Watch the inspiring video of the lady's house below:
Mzansi Netizens share in the woman's achievement
The young lady inspired many people, and they took her to the comments section to shower her with praise, while some simply asked questions.
Mmmgmgmgm said:
"I will clap for others until my story changes. Congrats mbokodo."
Gosego gushed over the hun, saying:
"Goals women are showing up!"
Emz_lilk commented:
"This is what I came on TikTok for; it is very inspirational to see women doing great things. I am impressed."
Runway Couture simply said:
"I'm inspired by you, my sister."
Proudly Christian wrote:
"Wow. I love this for you, sis."
Woman buys land for R300 and builds dream home from scratch
Briefly News previously reported that a new Mzansi homeowner shared her home project on TikTok.
The ambitious lady was inspired by a beautiful home online and decided to use that particular architectural style. Living your dream can be the most satisfying experience ever. A woman on TikTok flirted with her dream house for a while before taking action.
