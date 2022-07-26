A new viral challenge has some parents sweating as it involves a whole bunch of money they could lose to their kid

Twitter user @GomolemoSA_ shared a video of a young child scooping R100 notes while blindfolded as their mother screams in panic

The parents of Mzansi made it clear that their kids are not to even try come to them about this nonsense

Viral social media challenges have peeps doing some strange things but this new one is not something the parents of Mzansi are here for. Ain’t no kid getting their purple and orange notes, lol.

Twitter user @GomolemoSA_ shared a video of a young child scooping R100 notes while blindfolded as their mother screams in panic. Image: (Twitter / @GomolemoSA)

Kids are getting their parents to lay notes on the floor while they try scoop them blindfolded and get to keep their winnings. It’s like a game show but at home.

Twitter user @GomolemoSA_ shared a video of a young one doing the challenge while the mother sweats as she sees her R100s getting claimed by her child. The screams are everything!

Sis wanted to know:

“As a parent would you participate in this challenge?? ”

The parents of Mzansi make an executive ruling on the matter

It’s a no from the parent of Mzansi. There is no way kids are scooping money they did not work for as if it falls off of a tree. Some parents said they might consider it if coins or R10s can be used because there is no ways R50s, R100s and especially not R200s are being used for this what what.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@khumbuh_kay said:

“ I'd put R10 only.”

@Booyi_ said:

“Lol after that video I’ll say bring my money ”

@ab_soultde said:

“I’d blow the money off that plate damnit ”

@YamkelaSodwele said:

“Definitely. Then when I stop the video, I tell him to stop dreaming ”

@Mlungu_Wajehova said:

