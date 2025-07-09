South African singer Tyla was gifted with a custom-made Lamborghini by US rapper Travis Scott

Tyla is featured on Travis Scott's upcoming album, Jack Boys 2, making this their second collaboration

The two artists previously worked together on Tyla's smash hit song, Water Remix, and she even handed an award to him

Tyla was gifted with a custom-made Lamborghini from Travis Scott. Image: Slaven Vlasic/Didier Messens

Travis Scott gifts Tyla a new lux ride

Award-winning US rapper Travis Scott has featured singer Tyla on his highly anticipated album, Jack Boys 2. The Houston-born rapper has one of the coolest album promo runs, as it includes a stunning Lamborghini Huracán.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tyla Seethal showed off her very own custom-made matte, white Lambo. In the album, Scott featured rappers Glorilla, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, 21 Savage, and Waka Flocka Flame, who each received their own vehicles, too.

Tyla's fanpage, @AyumiTyger, posted each rapper posing with their rides with the caption:

"TYLA, GloRilla all received a customised CACTUS JACK Lambo and confirmed to be featured on Travis Scott's upcoming album "JACKBOYS 2."

The vehicles were designed by artist Cactus Jack.

The first time both stars worked with each other was on Tyla's Water Remix. The music video of the song scored 1 million views on YouTube, just 24 hours after its release.

The two also sparked dating rumours when they were photographed together at a party.

Tyla will be featured on Travis Scott's 'Jack Boys 2'. Image: Presley Ann

Tygers excited for new Tyla features

Another fan page, @Tylaplus, gushed over Tyla as she also hinted at being featured on Cardi B's album.

@tylaplus noted:

"Oh, Tyla being featured on Travis and Cardi B's albums. My princess of RAP! She left some emojis on Cardi’s Instagram post, suspiciously similar to what she did back when Lisa announced alter ego."

Below are some of the comments.

@zacisontime said:

"Sot his means that we are getting 2 songs from Tyla on Friday."

@RegiThevenin was hyped:

"Broooo this album finna be crazyyy what is he cooking!"

@PraiseLouise gushed:

"Oh another Top 10 hit incoming. A great time to be a fan of both of them."

@wecantbedykes was excited:

"Another Billlboard entry, let's go."

@JorjaReall said:

"I just remembered that we are getting a new song from Tyla this Friday."

@OVOklama was hyped:

"We might get another Barbenheimer with Tyla vs. Tyler, The Creator. Travis Scott really do have a budget for his project rollout."

Tyla's debut album makes Billboard history

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla's debut album, Tyla, continues to make history. The project has spent more than 50 weeks on the Billboard World Albums chart.

A massive portion of those weeks was spent sitting comfortably in the top 5, surpassing a well-known African artist. Tygers gave their fave her flowers for continuously breaking records and making history.

"Tyla’s 'TYLA' breaks the record for longest running album by a female African act in Billboard World Albums chart history (67 weeks). It surpasses 'Cesária' by the late Cesária Evora, which held the title for nearly 30 years."

