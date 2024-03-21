Water Remix music video by Tyla and Travis Scott has reached one million views on YouTube

The duo achieved this massive achievement in the first 24 hours since the video was uploaded

Mzansi was, however, unimpressed by this, with some saying it took the music video too long to reach this

Tyla keeps collecting those wins. The Grammy-award winning singer reached over one million views for her latest music video with Travis Scott.

Tyla and Travis Scott’s collaboration for 'Water Remix' has reached 1 million views on YouTube. Image: Lionel Hahn and Presley Ann via Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Tyla and Travis Scott rake in impressive numbers

South African singer Tyla teamed up with American rapper Travis Scott for Water Remix. They recently shot a music video that was available on YouTube.

According to X blogger @MDNnewss, the visuals reached over one million YouTube views just 24 hours after it was uploaded.

"Tyla x Travis Scott "Water Remix" visuals has surpassed a MILLION views on YouTube in 24 hours."

South Africans weigh in

Reacting to this, South Africans were unimpressed, with some saying it took the music video too long to reach this.

Others congratulated Tyla for adding to her massive achievements.

@MalekTrendz said:

"Took long enough to get that."

@edson_seliya added:

"They ruined the song with this trash remix."

@sissaidso said:

"I think I’m the only that has never heard this remix."

Why peeps think Tyla's 600 million Spotify streams are bought

Tyla has amassed international success at a fast rate. She recently surpassed 600 million streams on Spotify.

MDN News shared that Tyla has 600 million Spotify streams and raked in 100 million more streams in just one month.

"Tyla has now surpassed 600 MILLION Total Spotify streams as an artist, racking up an additional 100+ million streams in 1 month."

Peeps argued that her numbers were cooked. @Davidzaga_ replied:

"60% of those streams are bought!"

Tyla's sister Sydney Seethal accepts SA Style Awards nod

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla's sister, Sydney Seethal, accepted the singer's South African Style award on her behalf.

Fans were stunned by the sisters' uncanny resemblance, while others questioned Tyla's win for Best Stylish Performing Artist.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News