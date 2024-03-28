Tyla has broken yet another record and made history with her new self-titled album

The young Grammy award-winning star surpassed Burna Boy's 630 million stream record on Spotify in just under a week

Many netizens applauded and congratulated the star for reaching another career milestone

Tyla surpasses 630 million streams on Spotify with her new album. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla's career is on an upward trajectory. The star was crowned the most African performing artist with the most Spotify listeners, and recently she has broken yet another record in under one week.

Tyla beats Burna Boy's 630M record

Social media has been buzzing as Tyla is now the most popular African artist, boasting an impressive record, beating Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

The chart-topper recently broke Burna Boy's record on Spotify in just under a week with her self-titled new album Tyla, according to @tylasstats. Her new album surpassed 630 million streams on the popular music platform.

The post reads:

"TYLA by Tyla becomes the fastest album by an African artist to surpass 630 MILLION streams in under a week. She surpasses Burna Boy who held this record. Tyla self-titled album received 630,679,876 MILLION streams."

See the post below:

Netizens applaud Tyla for breaking Burna Boy's record

Shortly after the groundbreaking news about Tyla beating Burna Boy's record was shared online, many netizens applauded the star:

@KenGlobally wrote:

"The jollofs were found shaking."

@barbzemployee responded:

"Oh yes! SA we have an international super star in our hands keep supporting."

@lovemaddymadly praised:

"Another win for South Africa."

@Pablo_Real1 said:

"Jealous jollofs won't be happy at all."

@marymary2512 shared:

"Wow! Taylor Swift’s album had 785 million streams in the 1st week(and that’s from all streaming apps).So Tyla is more popular, because if she has 630 million from Spotify, then she has more coming from Apple etc. Tyla is heading to break the WORLD record not just Africa."

@todeciii mentioned:

"GOAT status."

@AfriTumic commented:

"Our coloured Girl."

@WaNkwatisa joked:

"The embassy of Nigeria in RSA is about to release another hoax warning to its citizens."

Tyla's Water remix reaches 1 million views

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Water Remix music video by Tyla and Travis Scott reached one million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours since the video was uploaded.

Although her fans congratulated her, some people were unimpressed by this. It took the music video too long to reach this compared to the other artists who achieved the first million in a few hours.

Source: Briefly News