Tyla made history once more with Spotify streams after her hit single Water helped her scoop 15 million listeners

This makes the singer the first South African artist to achieve this in Spotify's history

Water also previously debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 67, making it the first South African song to make the chart in 55 years

Tyla has once again broken streaming records after her hit song 'Water' helped get her 15 million listeners.

Tyla just continues to amaze mzansi. The singer has smashed the local Spotify numbers, gaining instant success in the streaming world.

Tyla breaks Spotify numbers in mzansi

In a post by @chartdata, Tyla is now the first South African artist to obtain 15 million monthly listeners.

"Tyla becomes the first South African artist to surpass 15 million monthly listeners in Spotify history."

Water enters the Billboard Hot 100

The hit song, Water debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 67. This celebrated achievement made South Africans proud as it made Tyla the first South African artist to do so in 55 years.

The only other star to achieve this was the Late Hugh Masekela.

On X, the Billboard official page mentioned that it marks Tyla's "first career entry on the chart."

Mzansi in awe over Tyla's success

Netizens are extremely proud of Tyla and everything she has achieved. Reacting to this, many feel as though her numbers are still going to rise, and rightfully so.

@Nazothevillage said:

"Deserves more than this."

@OnikaPwesh lauded:

"Congrats to her on this W."

@JamezThunderman argued:

"South Africans already doing well in music, so they catch up with Nigerians but we know that's not happening."

@bigseven4L_ said:

"Deserves more."

@true_crime_diva said:

"She's well on her way to dethroning Burna Boy and in time, she'll be the African artist with the most monthly listeners. She's going to be a massive deal!"

@Glowboyriri said:

"She and her management should work on an EP ASAP these numbers shouldn’t go untouched. This is a great opportunity."

@eishsbu asked:

"Guys, is there anyone who’s going to explain how these streaming numbers work because I just feel like Mnike had a greater run than this song. And it was felt."

@dbn_khosta said:

"In hip hop, we been tryna go international, then she just passed every one with one song and went global bout to chart in the Hot 100."

@Sereng_K said:

"Break those records sweetie. You're the chosen one. They are still gonna gag and call you manufactured to make themselves feel validated of that which they lack. Amapiano/pop-piano to the world."

