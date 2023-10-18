Tyla is set to release an EP with Summer Walker on a hit that was done five years ago with Drake

She took to her Instagram to announce the cover of the original song Girls Need Love

Mzansi could not contain the excitement of the Johannesburg-born singer soaring sky-high

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Tyla has announced that she will feature on Summer Walker's new song 'Girls Need Love Too'. Images: @summerwalker, @tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla is a certified freak of success by the way she has become an international success in the twinkling of an eye.

The singer holds a Billboard Top 100 spot for her globally trending hit Water and will jump on Drake's cover for Girls Need Love.

Tyla announces collaboration with Summer Walker for Girls Need Love (Girls Mix)

Tyla responded to a tweet by Summer Walker announcing that she would feature the hitmaker in the song done five years ago by Drake.

PAY ATTENTION:

Summer Walker took to her Instagram and said:

"'Last Day of Summer' is officially platinum and to thank you guys after 5 years of loving this project, I’m releasing new 'Girls Need Love' Remixes Friday…@champagnepapi blessed this song 5 years ago but 'GIRLS NEED LOVE TOO' @victoriamonet @official__tink @tyla."

Check out their cool Twitter (X) thread below:

Mzansi amped by Tyla's Girls Need Love Too announcement

Responding to her tweets, South Africans were beaming in pride for the talented singer, saying:

@redforjanet was anticipating:

"Can’t wait to see what you did with the track!"

@kaianextdoor was waiting too:

" Actually can't wait to listen to your verse."

@xsuitiex promised:

"We'll be streaming queen!"

@TrentCule said:

"Victoria and Tyla and Summer in one song, I am one of the girls now."

@hop3_n9v6 said:

"You're the best thing to come out of South Africa since Archaar."

@ST4RB4BE added:

"One of my favourite songs with my favourite women?!"

@Quantumleeping congratulated:

"SA is so excited for you, too, Ty Ty. You're up there with the birds. Don't let no negative energies tell you differently. Keep soaring."

@perryxdarren was amped:

"Girl my busy is on fire right now. I can't wait till Friday."

Boohle covers Boom Shaka's It's About Time on Hunter's Dry campaign

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, Amapiano vocalist Boohle unveiled her new partnership with the alcoholic beverage with a twist.

She featured the legendary Kwaito group Boom Shaka in the project to produce the new sensation, It's About Time Refresh.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News