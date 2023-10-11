Tyla's song Water has made a historic success and has put the South African flag on top

The Billboard Charts announced on X that Tyla's song has officially debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 67

The star is the first-ever South African singer after the Late Hugh Masekela to be on the Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years

Tyla debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 as the first-ever South African after 55 years. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

South African-born singer Tyla Laura Seetha is officially a G.O.A.T. The star has made her country super proud of her as she has made historic success.

Tyla debuts on Billboard Hot 100

The young South African soloist has been the talk of town for quite some time now. The star has also been making headlines with her freshest new Water music video, which recently hit over three million views in just four days of being dropped on YouTube.

The star has also been gunning to break Hugh Masekela's record from his spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On Tuesday, 10 October 2023, it was officially announced on X that Tyla had broken that record, making her the first-ever South African in 55 years to achieve that milestone since the late Hugh Masekela.

Tyla's song Water made its first entry at number 67.

The tweet reads:

"@Tylauraa's 'Water' debuts at No. 67 on this week's #Hot100. It's her first career entry on the chart."

Check out the post below:

South Africans are happy for Tyla

Shortly after the news was shared online about this huge historic success, Mzansi rejoiced and was genuinely happy for Tyla as they showered her with heartfelt messages on X.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Teams_dream wrote:

"Omg. Big day."

@Ndobe_Bibow said:

"We are within, re tsene."

@Whoisyandie replied:

"So deserving."

@BATUKMUSICA responded:

"Yessss!!!!"

@Ashley_kaelo wrote:

"Shes taking it."

@CharityMudau6 said:

"Congratulations Tyla."

@TheNewWizJ responded:

"Go Tyla."

