AKA allegedly almost dropped a hefty 100k on a project before he was killed in a shoot-out

During a sit down on Chopping It With Bhuda, a rap duo, MajorSteez revealed that AKA nearly bought their Smooth Operator

Duo shared a video on Instagram of them and the Supa Mega recording the song

Major Steez opened up about their collaboration with the late AKA. Image: @akaworldwide, @officialmajorsteez

Source: Instagram

Even in death, AKA keeps on winning, and his legacy lives on. Rap duo Majorsteez opened up about how AKA nearly dropped some dollars on their latest song.

AKA nearly buys Majorsteez Smooth Operator song for 100k

Johannesburg rappers Majorsteez are proud to have a collab with AKA officially. The brothers, Steez and Sandi, told fans they were proud of the song Smooth Operator.

During a sit down on Chopping It With Bhuda, the brothers revealed that the Supa Mega almost bought their single, Smooth Operator, for 100k before he was gunned down in Durban early this year.

They said:

"RIP the goat. Shout out to the Forbes family for their support. We really took our time with it because the last thing we wanted it to look like was opportunistic. The biggest thing for us was getting the family's blessing, so we waited.

"Kiernan tried to buy this song from us, and he wanted to buy this song. He called Major and me at three in the morning, and those were his operating hours."

Majorsteez drops Single Operator

The brother rap duo officially released Smooth Operator after getting a green light from the Forbes family that they could go ahead and drop the song. Majorsteez posted a clip of them with AKA recording and jamming to the hit single before he died and captioned it:

"Smooth Operator Out Now. This is a Childhood Dream for us Come True! Thank you again to The Forbes Family, The Major Mafia and especially The Megacy for Rallying Behind This Record. Thank you For everything, Big Brother, we did it."

Yanga Chief unearths AKA's Star Signs with ProKid

Briefly News previously reported that Yanga Chief let the people know an interesting fact about AKA's song Star Signs. Rapper Yanga Chief took to Instagram and showed people that the song did not always feature Stogie T.

Yanga Chief's throwback post left many hip-hop fans in their feels. The Instagram post by Yanga Chief allowed people to reminisce about ProKid and AKA. Hip-hop heads in South Africa were moved after Yanga Chief posted an unreleased song by AKA. It showed that Star Signs initially had AKA and ProKid on it.

