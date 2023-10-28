Musicians Majorsteez had collaborated with Aka before his sudden murder while in KZN on February 2023

The song featuring Steez and Sandi, brothers who hail from Johannesburg like Aka (Kiernan Forbes), was highly anticipated

Majorsteez penned a heartfelt message for the Forbes family when they shared a link to the song titled Smooth Operator

Johannesburg rappers Majorsteez are proud to have a collab with AKA officially. The brothers, Steez and Sandi, told fans they were proud of the song Smooth Operator.

Majorsteez's 'Smooth Operator' featuring the late AKA had many fans excited. Image: Insstgaram/ @officialmajorsteez/ Getty Images/ Gallo Images

Many fans were touched to hear that they planned to drop the song posthumously as AKA was gunned down in Durban after a performance. The official release was a bittersweet moment for Supa Mega fans.

Majorsteez drops, AKA collab

Hip-hop duo Majorsteez officially released Smooth Operator after Forbes' approval. The brother thanks the late rapper's family for giving the green light.

In a post, Major Steez wrote:

"This is a childhood dream for us come true! Thank you again to the Forbes family, the major mafia and especially the Megacy for rallying behind this record. Thank you for everything, big brother, we did it"

SA rates full Smooth Operator release

The full song is available on YouTube, and fans flooded the comment section to discuss the song. Many appreciated that the song was mainly in AKA's signature flow.

@user-fb5od3nq1q commented:

"What an awesome summer song. I can even imagine the pool and beach vibes on the visuals, men. You all reminded me how much we lost in this music industry .... the whole multi-talented SUPA MEGA .... our very own untouchable guy .... man... RIP to MEGA one time."

@boy_____ wrote:

"The way AKA changes his flows is amazing!"

@THEOGMUSICTALK said:

"I'm so happy to hear from AKA Bros. Y'all don't know how much I needed this. Shout out MajorSteez."

@eugenepole7377 exclaimed:

"Wow...what is SA without AKA... Boy, we're going to miss those jams. This guy is irreplaceable. Long Live Supermega Live Long. Thank you, boys, for dropping this ."

@luthandomdladlana9256 added:

"I love it... This whole song is AKA's flow. Thank you, guys. We need more tracks with AKA that were recorded before his passing."

AKA murder investigation make slow progress

Many fans are eager for AKA to get justice after his murder was caught on camera. Mzansi netizens said they thought the KZN police jeopardised the case by declaring developments to the public.

Yanga Chief unearths AKA's 'Star Signs' with ProKid

Briefly News previously reported that Yanga Chief let the people know an interesting fact about AKA's song Star Signs. Rapper Yanga Chief took to Instagram and showed people that the song did not always feature Stogie T.

Yanga Chief's throwback post left many hip-hop fans in their feels. The Instagram post by Yanga Chief allowed people to reminisce about ProKid and AKA.

Hip-hop heads in South Africa were moved after Yanga Chief posted an unreleased song by AKA. It showed that Star Signs initially had AKA and ProKid on it.

