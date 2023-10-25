Dee Koala has celebrated bagging her monumental 1 million views on the popular video streaming app YouTube

Her hit song Gwan featuring Maglera Doe Boy, became her very first song to reach such a milestone

The catchy hip hop tune was accompanied by a very dope music video which has captured millions of viewers

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Dee Koala has bagged her very first million views with her hit song 'Gwan'. Image: @dee_koala

Source: Instagram

Capetonian rapper Dee Koala has revealed that her hit song Gwan has achieved a very monumental milestone.

Gwan reaches 1 million views

Pulling such numbers on the popular video streaming app YouTube is every artist's dream. This explains the emotional post Dee Koala made on Instagram after her smash hit song Gwan featuring Maglera Doe Boy, became her very first song to reach such a milestone.

The catchy hip hop tune with daring lyrics was accompanied by clean visuals, which has captured millions of viewers. This is proven by her views.

Taking to Instagram, Dee expressed:

"The Gwan music video reached 1 Million @youtube views in 7 months, my very first video to reach that milestone. Thank you to the cast, crew and production team for all the hard work."

Fans rally to take the numbers even higher

Supporters of the rapper have rallied to take the numbers even higher by adding another million to the views.

theboyssouthafrica relayed:

"Now let’s get it to 2 mill."

zintlekwaaiman said:

"Congratulations. As you should Dee."

dancing.with_thand said:

"To the toppp!"

siyamthandamakaluz said:

"Congratulations my friend, you deserve it."

steezemfh promised

"We finna run it up some more."

vice_matic said:

"Things are piling up now."

holy_alpha exclaimed:

"Krazy!!!!"

dynamiteworldwide expressed:

"Forward we go backwards never."

aliya_qha said:

"Well deserved sisi, you worked. I'm proud of you."

What it was like working with Youngsta CPT

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dee Koala was counting down to the release of her anticipated single, Khaltsha, featuring fellow Cape Town-born rapper YoungstaCPT.

The Gwan hitmaker revealed to Briefly News what it was like working with her fellow Capetonian, saying that she enjoyed making the song. Dee Koala enthusiastically expressed that working with YoungstaCPT was an exciting moment in her career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News