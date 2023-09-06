Rapper Dee Koala shared information about the origins of her stage name

The Cape Town-born rapper has over one million all-time streams on Apple Music and one million on Spotify

Dee Koala will be headlining the third annual 4 The Khaltsha event in September

Rapper Dee Koala talks about the story behind her stage name. Dee has been consistent and dedicated to her craft from the very beginning.

Dee Koala explains her stage name

Whuzet hitmaker Dee Koala has been making waves in the industry since her first debut on the music scene. The rapper's growth has been nothing but phenomenal.

Hailing from Khayelitsha, a township in Cape Town, Dee, in an interview with Drum Magazine, shared the story behind her name.

She said:

"A friend of mine nicknamed me Dee. I never had a nickname, so it stuck with me, and Koala is an animal I like. When it’s on a tree, it can sleep and not be afraid to fall off, so for me, that resembled confidence within itself. It kinda made me feel like I’m in my own lane.”

The Gwan hitmaker Dee also added that the late iconic rapper Ricky Rick discovered her through a small snippet on YouTube where she and a couple of friends were freestyling.

Dee Koala added that the late rapper flew her into Johannesburg for the first time.

"Ricky flew me over to Johannesburg for the Major League gardens, and that was my first performance in front of two thousand people, the first time I flew and met Riky Rick," she explained.

Ever since her breakthrough, Dee has been consistent with her craft, ensuring she stays at the top of her game.

She also shared that she is booked and busy. The rapper has only one album she released in 2019 and three singles, but through her consistency, Dee has over one million all-time streams on Apple Music and over one million on Spotify.

Dee Koala headlines 4 The Khaltsha

The rapper, whose real name is Odwa Situma, is excited for her third annual 4 The Khaltsha, which will take place on the 29 and 30 of September 2023 in Cape Town.

The festival recently partnered with Jägermeister. Dee posted on her timeline that peeps should prepare for the event and that the lineup has been announced.

See the post below:

Her fans can't wait for her much-anticipated festival:

Dee speaks about her Adidas partnership

In a previous story by Briefly News, rapper Dee Koala highlighted her relationship with Adidas, sharing that she's been an ambassador for just over five years. She spoke of the global Home of Classics campaign in July 2023 and becoming the face of the SS23 collection.

Her music and laidback personality have helped her attract favourable partnerships within the music industry and at a corporate level.

